VP-5 showcases P-8A capabilities in Indonesia

BATAM, Indonesia (Aug. 6, 2022) Lt. Bradley Bailey, a naval flight officer from Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, exchanges a gift with Maj. Hendro Sukamdani and Col. Dedy Ilham S. Salam of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, during Exercise Super Garuda Shield. Super Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military, Indonesia National Armed Forces, has now expanded to a multinational exercise encompassing 14 Nations. This exercise reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and other regional partners reinforcing joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together. (U.S. Navy photo)

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 deployed an aircraft, aircrew, and maintenance personnel to Batam, Indonesia, in support of Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2022 from July 31 to August 6. The crew provided a P-8A static display for Gen. Andika Perkasa, commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), and his chiefs of staff, during which the crew showcased the advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft.



Super Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways, is a longstanding annual bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military and the TNI. The exercise reinforces U.S. commitments to our allies and regional partners, joint readiness, and interoperability.



“The opportunity to grow relationships with the TNI was invaluable during this time of global strategic competition, said Lt. Bradley Bailey, officer in charge of the detachment. “Our ability to showcase the P-8A while executing coordinated joint operations with a foreign partner enhanced readiness and improved our joint capabilities. The squadron’s interactions with our TNI partners promoted a common understanding between our cultures and strengthened our enduring relationship with an important partner nation in the Indo-Pacific region.”



The “Mad Foxes” of VP-5 conducted two flights in support of Super Garuda Shield. Working alongside an Indonesian Air Force (IDAF) B737 Maritime Patrol reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) from 5 SQDN IDAF, VP-5 completed a search and rescue exercise, a maritime domain awareness event, and a photo exercise with surface ships.



“Participating in Super Garuda Shield was a rewarding experience, allowing us to showcase the capabilities of the P-8A, as well as improve interoperability with a partner nation,” said Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 2nd Class Collins C. Cummings.



The ‘Mad Foxes’ of VP-5 are based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the ‘Mad Foxes’ to perform anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, and search and rescue missions.