USS Lake Champlain Participates in Seattle Seafair 2022

SAN DIEGO – Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) departed Seattle, Wash. Aug. 7, following Fleet Week at Seattle Seafair 2022.



Lake Champlain’s arrival on Aug. 1, marked the first-time in two years that U.S. Navy ships were able to attend the Seafair. Sailors manned the rails in their service dress white uniforms for Monday’s Parade of Ships in which Lake Champlain led the return of naval vessels through Puget Sound and into Seattle’s Elliot Bay.



The ship hosted almost 2,000 guests aboard for tours throughout the week. Members of the Navy League, Sea Cadets, Gold Star family program, and members of the local community were given the opportunity to get an up-close and personal view of an active Navy warship. Sailors of all rates and ranks led tours, giving the general public an insight into their everyday lives at sea.



In addition to opening the ship’s brow for the public to come aboard, dozens of Sailors has several opportunities to support the Seattle community, through four community service events throughout the week. Sailors supported Habitat for Humanity on two occasions, participating in two homes to create affordable housing. Another event allowed Sailors to provide dinner service at Seattle Union Gospel Mission Hope Place. Finally, Sailors provided food distribution support to Lynnwood Food Bank.



“Lake Champlain’s Sailors worked exceptionally hard to prepare the ship for Fleet Week,” said Capt. Steve Foley, Lake Champlain’s commanding officer. “Preservation is constant effort aboard U.S. Navy ships. The crew went above and beyond to prepare the ship for everyone who visited. Our crew enjoyed the homeland port visit and everything that Seattle had to offer.”



Seattle Fleet Week culminated with a reception held aboard Lake Champlain. The reception allowed an opportunity for military leaders, local officials, and community and industry leaders to connect and build relationship. The event celebrated the return of events that strengthen civilian and military partnerships and the important role Navy Region Northwest plays in the Navy’s strategic cooperation and messaging efforts.



Lake Champlain returned from an eight-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group One, Feb. 14. The crew continues to maintain a capable and ready force while conducting sustainment operations.

