McConnell’s upcoming UEI Capstone

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – A team from the Headquarters Air Mobility Command Inspector General’s office will be visiting McConnell to perform a Unit Effectiveness Inspection Capstone event February 27 to March 23, 2023.



The Unit Effectiveness Inspection is a continual external evaluation of a wing’s performance over a 24–36-month period.



Wings are inspected on four major graded areas: executing the mission, managing resources, improving the unit and leading people. The inspection is done as a “photo album” of a unit’s performance and capabilities over the UEI period rather than a “snapshot.”



The capstone is completed at the end of a wing’s UEI period and is an opportunity for the HQ AMC/IG team to see the 22nd Air Refueling Wing’s programs and processes first-hand.



“The UEI Capstone event provides an independent assessment of 22nd ARW’s effectiveness [as well as] validates and verifies our Commander’s Inspection Program,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Bowers, 22nd Air Refueling Wing inspector general. “The UEI evaluates [the] Commander’s Inspection Program accuracy, adequacy [and] relevance, [as well as] provides an independent assessment of the wing’s resource management, leadership, process improvement efforts, and ability to execute the mission.”



A few weeks before the start of capstone, HQ AMC/IG team will conduct Airmen-to-IG session-group discussions. Each session will have 8-15 randomly chosen military, Department of Defense civilian, Air National Guard state employees and voluntary spouse participants.



These group sessions are designed to gather participants’ opinions, beliefs and perceptions so the Air Force can gauge the command’s overall effectiveness and highlight areas of undetected non-compliance.



Once the capstone begins, members will conduct business as usual and shouldn’t make any changes for the event.



“Above all, our continuing long-term commitment to excellence in mission activities and continuous process improvement will be as much preparation as our wing will need to ensure a highly effective UEI-C event,” said Bowers.



AMC/IG has asked all Airmen, civilians, contractors and spouses to participate in a UEI Capstone survey before Sept. 29, 2022. The survey is 29 questions long (9 for spouses) and can be completed in approximately 10 minutes.

The survey link is:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/22ARW22

