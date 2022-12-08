Two down and more to go! Fort Bragg tackles road repairs

Photo By Brian Bird | A new crosswalk leading to Irwin Intermediate School as part of the newly paved...... read more read more Photo By Brian Bird | A new crosswalk leading to Irwin Intermediate School as part of the newly paved section of Normandy Drive built under the Intergovernmental Support Agreement between Fort Bragg and the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Friday, August 12, 2022. (US Army Photo by Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office, Jason Ragucci) see less | View Image Page

Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. John Wilcox, inspects the newly paved section of Normandy Drive as he recognizes the Intergovernmental Support Agreement between Fort Bragg and the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Friday, August 12, 2022.



This is the second project under the agreement and replaces worn pavement in front of Irwin Intermediate School just in time for the new school year.



Lawrence Pico, Public Works Chief of Operations, said the IGSA between Fort Bragg and NCDOT was conceived to help strengthen the partnership and allow Fort Bragg access to NCDOT expertise to help upgrade and sustain Fort Bragg roadways.



“These micro fixtures will improve the lives of Soldiers and their family members for decades to come,” said Wilcox. He stated that the ongoing projects are ranked by those that have the largest impact on the Soldiers’ and their Families’ lives.



Each project is estimated to save 30% - 50% over normal Army contracting methods. Pico said improvements in quality, cost, and time to complete projects are expected to vastly improve Fort Bragg’s roads as the contract moves forward.



The upgrade to the roadbed and repair of Normandy Drive is expected to last 25 years.