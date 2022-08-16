Walk-in clinic aids service members with musculoskeletal injuries

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, (August 16, 2022) -- The Brooke Army Medical Center Musculoskeletal Integrated Practice Unit, located in the Capt. Jennifer M. Moreno Clinic (second floor), offers walk-in services to active duty, permanent party service members with acute injuries Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.



“The mission of the Musculoskeletal Integrated Practice Unit is to deliver efficient and effective multidisciplinary musculoskeletal care for the Joint Base San Antonio community,” said Jason Busby, MSK-IPU practice manager. “Currently this service is available to active duty service members or by primary care referral.”



The interdisciplinary clinic provides physical therapy, occupational therapy, orthopedic surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and adolescent medicine services.



“If someone gets injured over the weekend playing sports or moving furniture, they can come in during our walk-in hours and we see them the same day,” Busby said. “A physical therapist will provide an initial assessment and decide what type of follow-on care is needed.”



The clinic employs three physical therapists, three nurses, and one medical support assistant along with rotating orthopedic specialists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, pain management and occupational therapists.



“We see anywhere from 26 to 60 patients a day,” Busby said. “This service improves access to care for our service members while freeing up appointments at our primary care clinics for our retirees and family members.”



The MSK-IPU helps to build readiness since the sooner you get to a physical therapist after an injury the sooner you can return to duty, added Brig Gen. Deydre Teyhen, BAMC commanding general and a physical therapist. “This clinic is a great example of how we put people first. Ensuring easy access to physical therapy after an injury will help decrease pain, improve function, and optimize readiness and health of our force,” she said.



The clinic has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from patients.

“My experience with (the) clinic has been nothing short of amazing,” said U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Vargas. “The ability to be seen by a provider and quickly be seen by either ortho, physical medicine, pain management within a few days has truly redefined ‘access to care.’ In my opinion, your clinic should be the clinic for others to emulate. The staff is pleasant and professional.”



“I am forever in your debt, as you (Busby) and your staff have really gone above and beyond to help the cadre population within JBSA,” he added.



Another patient submitted the following feedback: “This is a fantastic concept. The staff is compassionate and timely, as are the treating physicians.”

