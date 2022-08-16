USNCC Students Complete 1st Nuclear Engineering Technology Course With ATCC

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | QUANTICO, Va. (Aug. 16, 2022) -- The first students enrolled in the Associate of...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | QUANTICO, Va. (Aug. 16, 2022) -- The first students enrolled in the Associate of Science in Nuclear Engineering Technology through the United States Naval Community College completed their first course through Alexandria Technical and Community College August 11, 2022. While several students graduated from the Nuclear Engineering Fundamentals Undergraduate Certificate July 29, this is the first course of the fully developed associate degree program. This graphic illustration was created using photographs, shapes, and text. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released) see less | View Image Page

The first students enrolled in the Associate of Science in Nuclear Engineering Technology through the United States Naval Community College completed their first course through Alexandria Technical and Community College August 11, 2022.



While several students graduated from the Nuclear Engineering Fundamentals Undergraduate Certificate July 29, this is the first course of the fully developed associate degree program.



“This program helps take our nuclear operators to the next level in their capabilities as both a technician and as a deckplate leader,” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. “We’ve already heard from Sailors in the program about how this program has made them better at their jobs. And they’re continuing on in their journey of lifelong learning.”



The Nuclear Engineering Technology degree program, like all of the USNCC degree programs, is offered fully online in an asynchronous environment to better meet the needs of the active duty enlisted members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. This means service members can take naval-relevant courses during their off-duty hours from anywhere in the world they have access to the internet.



The USNCC degree programs each include a Naval Studies Certificate and a professional certificate embedded in the associate degree program. This milestone model of education ensures Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen earn certificates within their degree programs without having to take additional courses. These certificates demonstrate an increased level of knowledge relevant both within the naval services as well as outside the service, ensuring these service members are better set up for professional success as veterans.



Each degree program is offered in a consortium model with our partner institutions. This means the students take the Naval Studies Certificate courses through the USNCC directly and take all the other coursework with our partner institutions. For the Associate of Science in Nuclear Engineering Technology, the USNCC students take a majority of their courses through ATCC.



“We are pleased to provide a streamlined pathway for USNCC students to complete an associate degree by awarding credit for learning achieved while enlisted and from other colleges/universities,” said Dean Tamara Arnott, Ph.D., of Educational Services at Alexandria College. “Students are supported by responsive faculty who recognize the challenge of going to school while on active duty and with a dedicated academic advisor. Alexandria College graduates enjoy the benefits of completing academic programs specifically designed for maximum transferability to related bachelor of science programs in high demand areas.”



All active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen are eligible to apply for any degree program with the USNCC. Those interested in earning a degree in Nuclear Engineering Technology, or any other degree program offered by the USNCC, can fill out an application at www.usncc.edu.



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.