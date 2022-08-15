NMRTC Yokosuka receives fourth Navy Surgeon General’s Power Award in 2022

YOKOSUKA, Japan— Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Yokosuka received its fourth Navy Surgeon General’s Power Award this year. The Surgeon General’s Power Award is presented to Navy Medicine commands for exceptional achievements in the cause of Public Health and Medicine while exemplifying Navy Medicine’s four priorities – People, Performance, Platforms, and Power.



The 2022 Surgeon General’s Power Awards were presented to NMRTC Yokosuka’s COVID-19 team, General Surgery department, Circuit Rider program, and Optometry clinic.



“We are honored to receive such high recognition from the Navy Surgeon General. It’s the servicemen and women as well as the programs and initiatives they implement that provide NMRTC Yokosuka the ability to achieve greatness,” said Commanding Officer NMRTC Yokosuka Captain Thomas Blair Hines, Jr. “Further, it’s these achievements that drive operational performance, maintain critical skills, and help us to remain always ready to serve our Nation’s defenders.”



NMRTC Yokosuka’s COVID-19 team members were recognized for an exceptional demonstration of leadership during the global pandemic of 2020-2021. NMRTC Yokosuka’s General Surgery department was recognized for its ability to create and maintain military-civilian partnerships with Los Angeles County, the University of Southern California Medical Center, and the North Texas Team Care Surgery Center. NMRTC Yokosuka’s innovative Circuit Rider program demonstrated the ability to provide medical support and specialists across all Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Units (NMRTUs). NMRTC Yokosuka’s Optometry clinic was recognized for its expanding fabrication program supporting all active duty across the entire region.



NMRTC Yokosuka is the largest Military Treatment Facility in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, serving over 46,000 operational forces, and supports Seventh Fleet commands; III Marine Expeditionary Force assigned to mainland Japan; USFK in South Korea; and Military Sealift Command in Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. NMRTC Yokosuka provides a vast array of services to our service members from primary and specialty care to dental. NMRTC Yokosuka leads the AOR with breakthrough performance in healthcare delivery Key Performance Indicators and consistently implements innovative programs to deliver specialty healthcare services efficiently across vast distances.



