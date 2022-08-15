Beauty Brands Share Hair and Skincare Tips on Exchange’s ‘Beauty Live’ in August

At noon Central on Aug. 19, Clinique and Estee Lauder join “Beauty Live” to share skincare insights and highlight Clinique products. Shiseido will give Japanese Beauty skincare tips at noon Central on Aug. 26. Military shoppers can also learn how to take care of their curls with hair care brand DevaCurl at noon Central on Aug. 31.



Previous episodes featured insider advice on hair, skin and nails from Bare Minerals, Philosophy, Black Radiance, Jack Black, Murad and more. Authorized Exchange shoppers, including Department of Defense civilians and retirees, can preview special promotions and purchase products highlighted on “Beauty Live” tax-free at ShopMyExchange.com and in select Exchange stores.



All episodes of “Beauty Live” can be viewed on the Exchange Facebook video playlist.



