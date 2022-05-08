The 505th Signal Brigade attends Annual Training at Camp Navajo

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Sgt. Braxton Cartwright, 505th Signal Brigade satellite communication/maintainer...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Sgt. Braxton Cartwright, 505th Signal Brigade satellite communication/maintainer operator, and his fellow Signal Soldiers, Spc. Edcar Gojar, 1st Lt. Ari Boris, Spc. Kylie Shaw and Sgt. Angel Arevalo conducted Signal Support Training, when they traveled to Camp Navajo, Arizona to conduct a ten-day Annual Training event, which included a Signal Readiness Exercise, July 24 through August 4, 2022. The U.S. Army Signal Corps is the branch of the U.S. Army that creates and manages communications and information systems for the command and control of the combined arms forces. see less | View Image Page

CAMP NAVAJO, Ariz. – Soldiers from the 505th Signal Brigade traveled to Camp Navajo, Arizona, that is overseen by the Arizona Army National Guard, to conduct a ten-day Annual Training event, which included a Signal Readiness Exercise, July 24 through August 4, 2022, led by Capt. Christopher Knight, HHC commander, and Capt. Andrew Tenorio, S3 exercise officer-in-charge.



Known as the S3 shop, this planning section of the brigade works closely with the deputy commander and is responsible for several tasks in their area of operations and training, including tasking subordinate units, writing comprehensive operation orders and standard operating procedures, and ensuring unit readiness across the brigade. The Signal Readiness Exercise gave Soldiers the opportunity to validate their Signal equipment, which included their Battle Command Common Services (BCCS).



“We wanted to update and maintain the BCCS and Tactical Server Infrastructure to provide a powerful server suite capable of providing command focused applications while ensuring commonality to the command post infrastructure,” said 1st Lt. Ari Boris, 505th SB S3 operations officer. “We also want to educate our junior Soldiers on the proper maintenance of the BCCS stack. Seeing the camaraderie and teamwork of our personnel was rewarding.”



The U.S. Army Signal Corps is the branch of the U.S. Army that creates and manages communications and information systems for the command and control of the combined arms forces. There are many MOSs in this branch that include Information Technology Specialist, Radio Operators/Maintainers and Cyber Network Defenders.



During this Annual Training mission, Soldiers also attended many mandatory and needed classroom sessions that included, Anti-Terrorism Level 1 Training, Equal Employment Opportunity anti-harassment policy, OPSEC awareness for military members, Chemical-Biological-Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) threats and hazards, SHARP and Transgender Acceptance training.



“This Annual Training event was an opportunity to get our junior enlisted Soldiers familiarized with various communication equipment, stemming from the network satellite services,” said Sgt. Angel Arevalo, 505th SB satellite communication/maintainer operator. “The best part about this training is seeing the camaraderie and teamwork, as we worked together troubleshooting issues in order to accomplish the mission.”



The 505th TTSB deploys to conduct mission command and provide network planning and engineering support for assigned units to install, operate, maintain, secure and defend the Department of Defense Information Network, which are communications in support of the Theater Army and United Land Operations.