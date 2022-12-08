Photo Essay: August 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown Aug. 4, 2022. During August 2022,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown Aug. 4, 2022. During August 2022, thousands of troops from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps are part of the training at Fort McCoy. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the Total Force Training Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Training operations at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown Aug. 4, 2022.



During August 2022, thousands of troops from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps are part of the training at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the Total Force Training Center.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



