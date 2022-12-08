Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: August 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy

    August 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Training operations at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown Aug. 4, 2022. During August 2022

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown Aug. 4, 2022.

    During August 2022, thousands of troops from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps are part of the training at Fort McCoy.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the Total Force Training Center.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 22:51
    Story ID: 427212
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 104
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: August 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy

