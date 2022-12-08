SEAC visits U.S. service members and Central American partners in Honduras

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter | Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramon “CZ” Colon-Lopez, speaks with...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter | Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramon “CZ” Colon-Lopez, speaks with enlisted service members Aug. 9, 2022, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The SEAC spoke with the base at an all-call, provided two professional development opportunities, joined a physical fitness session, toured key units on post including the Medical Element, the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, the 612th Air Base Squadron and met with Army Forces Battalion soldiers. The focus of the visit was to meet with enlisted, discuss the importance of U.S. military and partner nation’s professional development and provide an open forum of discussion with Soldiers, Airmen and Marines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter) see less | View Image Page

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, Honduras – The highest-ranking enlisted member in the U.S. military, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramon “CZ” Colon-Lopez, visited with enlisted Airmen, Soldiers, and Marines assigned to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Aug. 9-10, 2022, to see first-hand why Joint Task Force-Bravo is Central America’s partner of choice.



Colon-Lopez focused on the importance of investing in and promoting enlisted leader professional development alongside our Central American counterparts and how JTF-Bravo’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts contribute to partner nation security.



“[Soto Cano Air Base] is a place that has been in long-standing discussions as one of our joint task forces to educate more people on the effects you are having here in this region as a joint team,” said Colon-Lopez. “We can project military power without firing any bullets, answering the overarching principle of the National Defense Strategy, which is integrated deterrence.”



The SEAC toured the Medical Element, met with Army Forces soldiers, learned about the flying mission of the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, spoke with the 612th Air Base Squadron Airmen and recognized some of the outstanding service members of JTF-Bravo by presenting coins that read, “Amateurs train until they get it right, professionals train until they cannot get it wrong.”



Colon-Lopez highlighted working with partner nations when it comes to professional development, a key priority within the scope of the SEAC’s responsibilities.



“My Honduran senior enlisted counterpart’s testimony is they enjoy the partnership here because they like to learn about the way U.S. service members interact, the issues faced and how they can model our way to empower NCOs based on what they see from your actions every day, on both the officer and enlisted side,” said Colon-Lopez.



He closed out his speech at the all-call with a professional development call to action.



“When the flag went up on 9/11, every single one of you were ready to be up to the task,” said Colon-Lopez. “Now is our time to make sure that not only you, but the future generations who come behind us are ready.”