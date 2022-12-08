See something, say something

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – During the month of August, the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville is joining other Army organizations in observance of Antiterrorism Awareness Month.



The Department of the Army designated August as Antiterrorism Awareness Month in 2010 to serve as a reminder of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and lead into National Preparedness Month, held annually in September.



The observance is an opportunity for all Soldiers, civilians and family members to increase vigilance and awareness by ensuring they have a thorough understanding of insider threats and reporting procedures, said Bill Ferguson, chief of Operations Security and Law Enforcement at Huntsville Center.



Insider Threats



The Department of Defense defines an insider as a “person who has or had been granted eligibility for access to classified information or eligibility to hold a sensitive position.” Insider threat can include “damage to the United States through espionage, terrorism, unauthorized disclosure of national security information, or through the loss or degradation of departmental resources or capabilities,” according to DoD Directive 5205.16.



The following behaviors are examples of potential threats that warrant reporting, said Ferguson:



• Mishandling of classified information such improperly removing or changing classification markings or attempting to expand access to classified information by volunteering for assignments or duties beyond the normal scope of responsibilities

• Misuse of computer systems such as unexplained user accounts or storage of encrypted data

• Suspicious foreign influence such as trips to foreign countries inconsistent with an individual’s financial ability or unreported close and continuing contact with a foreign national

• Unusual work behaviors such as working odd hours or bringing unauthorized devices into secure areas.

• Aggressive tendencies such as being verbally aggressive towards others, repeatedly discussing violent acts at work or home or attempting to intimidate others through threats of violence.



Reporting



Ferguson emphasized the importance of quickly reporting any type of suspicious behavior.



“Combating insider threats requires employees to remember the saying ‘See something, say something,’ which means to pay attention to your surroundings and report anything that seems out of place,” said Ferguson. “It is workforce awareness and reporting that can help identify and prevent threats to our national security or attacks against our Army community, personnel, information and critical assets.”



Department of the Army employees can report suspicious behavior on the iSALUTE or Criminal Investigation Command websites.



Numerous antiterrorism awareness resources to help identify potential activity are available on the Army’s iWATCH website.

