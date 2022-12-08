Camp Humphreys VBS takes children to Egypt

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Religious Support Office hosted Vacation Bible School at Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel, Aug. 8-12. Approximately 300 children and more than 130 volunteers participated in the week-long program, filled with various educational and fun activities.



“Monumental” was the theme of the five-day program, designed with five subjects covered each day, and taught children the story of Joseph from the book of Genesis.



“This VBS is an opportunity for us to teach children God’s word and examples of who Christ is,” said Dakotah Dickey, director of Humphreys VBS. “It was a long process of preparation that many leaders and volunteers in Camp Humphreys had planned and worked together since February, and we are happy to be able to provide this for children at Humphreys.”



Preparing for VBS, the chapel was decorated as ancient Egypt to invite the children into the atmosphere of the Bible story they were learning. The event was also filled with singing, dancing, skits, visual resources, craft sessions and even sensory experiences to help build children’s imagination while in the program.



Because the school year hasn’t yet begun, VBS allowed children an opportunity to make new friends through this event. Dickey shared children were placed in similar age groups in order to meet their peers before school starts in hopes that VBS would also play a role in smoother transition to a new school year in coming fall.



“My favorite part of VBS was spending time with my friends, making new friends and learning about God,” said Ann Kathryn Stone, a 7 year-old participant.



For families who couldn’t participate in person, a virtual packet option was available and more than 100 children were able to participate through this option.



U.S. Army Garrison Humphrey Chapel Community offers a variety of programs to meet Soldiers and families’ religious and spiritual needs.

