97 FSS Airmen host Back to School-A-Palooza for military kids

Members of the 97th Force Support Squadron hosted a “Back to School-A-Palooza” at Heritage Park on Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 5, 2022.



Children received free school supplies, gifts and snacks while also enjoying other activities including a bounce house, slip-n-slides, a dunk tank and a foam machine. More than 400 people attended the event.



Tech. Sgt. Kama Cassius, 97th Force Support Squadron readiness noncommissioned officer in charge, organized the event with the help of other volunteers and Airmen from the Military and Family Readiness Center.



“We just wanted the kids to be able to associate going back to school with something fun, not just getting free school supplies,” said Cassius. “We wanted people to see it as a celebration and that was our main focus. The (MFRC) saw my vision and have been a huge support. I couldn’t have done it without the help of my peers”



Laurie Mayer, 97th FSS Airman and family Readiness flight chief, said the MFRC’s role is to support the community by following their office motto: “We rise by lifting others.”



Nathan Covington, chief of sustainment services donated snacks for the event and Desiree Hartman, 97th FSS community readiness consultant, coordinated with various local vendors to support the event.



“It’s a pleasure to help get quality resources for the community here in Altus,” said Hartman. “Every year our back to school event gets bigger. That’s because our sponsors know how important it is to support our families when they need it.”

