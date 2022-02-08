Montgomery native is Sailor in the Spotlight

POINT MUGU, Calif. – Personnel Specialists 1st Class Bonita Huffman, from Montgomery, Alabama, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), has been recognized as the June 2022 Sailor in the Spotlight.
“Sailors are our top priority,” said NBVC Command Master Chief William Kumley. “Petty officer Huffman is leading the change for mission readiness and supporting out tenant commands.”
Huffman joined the Navy in 2008 and has been serving onboard NBVC since Dec. 2021.
“I joined the Navy to make a better life for my son,” said Huffman. “It’s an honor to serve for country and family.”
Huffman’s past assignments include Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, VAW-116, Naval Hospital Pensacola, and the USS Enterprise (CVN-65).
The Sailor in the Spotlight is a program that recognizes Sailors who display outstanding drive and dedication.
NBVC is comprised of three distinct operational facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. It is Ventura County’s largest employer and protects Southern California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental program.
