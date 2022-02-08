Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Montgomery native is Sailor in the Spotlight

    NBVC Sailor in the Spotlight

    Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 220802-N-AS200-0001 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug 2, 2022) – Personnel Specialists 1st...... read more read more

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Story by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    POINT MUGU, Calif. – Personnel Specialists 1st Class Bonita Huffman, from Montgomery, Alabama, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), has been recognized as the June 2022 Sailor in the Spotlight.

    “Sailors are our top priority,” said NBVC Command Master Chief William Kumley. “Petty officer Huffman is leading the change for mission readiness and supporting out tenant commands.”

    Huffman joined the Navy in 2008 and has been serving onboard NBVC since Dec. 2021.

    “I joined the Navy to make a better life for my son,” said Huffman. “It’s an honor to serve for country and family.”

    Huffman’s past assignments include Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, VAW-116, Naval Hospital Pensacola, and the USS Enterprise (CVN-65).

    The Sailor in the Spotlight is a program that recognizes Sailors who display outstanding drive and dedication.

    NBVC is comprised of three distinct operational facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. It is Ventura County’s largest employer and protects Southern California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 16:21
    Story ID: 427079
    Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montgomery native is Sailor in the Spotlight, by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NBVC Sailor in the Spotlight
    NBVC Sailor in the Spotlight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Point Mugu
    Naval Base Ventura County
    Montgomery
    Home Town News
    Sailor in the Spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT