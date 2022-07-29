Air Force inactivates, re-assigns Scott's communication group

In an effort to streamline cyber roles and responsibilities, the Air Force inactivated the 375th Communications Group and one of its two squadrons, the 375th Communications Support Squadron, July 28.



The remaining squadron, the 375th Communications Squadron, will remain intact, but now falls under the 375th Mission Support Group. All Airmen who are affected by this change will continue to work here, but just under different cyber organizations, and as such will not affect the manning numbers at the base.



"The rationale behind inactivation goes back a couple of years to when the previous Air Mobility Command commander signed a transition support plan," said Col. Kyle Baldassari, 375th CG commander. "The 375th Air Mobility Wing is transitioning support for some of its systems and divesting those resources to other organizations across our Air Force."



Baldassari explained that the ceremony was an inactivation and not an inactivation as it could be activated again in the future if the need occurs.



"The Air Force has reorganized cyber tremendously over the last 15 plus years," he added. "It's a pretty complex history within communications and cyber space, and a lot of organizations have been activated, inactivated or redesignated over time.”



The 375th CG and its squadrons accomplished much during their 15 year tenure, from installing and maintaining miles of ethernet cables to efforts put forth by the 375th CSPTS during the humanitarian mission Operation Allies Refuge in 2021.



Col. Chris Robinson, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, presided over the historic ceremony and touted the Airmen of the 375th CG for their efforts and unique skill sets they brought to Scott over the years.



"What the 375th CG has done over the last 12 months alone during my tenure has been simply astonishing," Robinson said during the ceremony. "I don't think there's any other way to put it - supporting six higher headquarters, four wings, 36 mission partners, 140 geographically separated units, and over $2 billion worth of infrastructure. They executed net operations for over 13,000 personnel daily, and advanced AMC's ability to rapidly project and sustain global power - something that no other nation can do."



During his farewell address, Baldassari expressed the profound impacts of the 375th CG. He spoke not only of the influence Airmen had on rapid global mobility, but the influence they had on him.



"I am humbled, honored and blessed that I was given the opportunity to serve alongside each and every one of you, each and every day," Baldassari said. "I'm forever grateful and honored to have the opportunity to lead such a gifted team of communications and cyber professionals. What you do on a daily basis gives me energy and drive. You were my fuel and inspiration."

