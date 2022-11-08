Hurricane prep: Know your plan

The Gulf Coast is in the peak of hurricane season, so having an action plan for when storms strike is essential for both base and area residents.



“Storms like Camille, Andrew, Ida, Katrina and Michael all occurred in August,” said Wallace Braden, emergency management representative. “Everyone working or living in our area needs to be prepared should a storm hit.”



Residents and their families should be prepared to follow any emergency directives during a storm.



If an evacuation is ordered, base and area residents should follow established evacuation routes.



Main driving routes may become congested, so residents should tune to the radio for traffic information and become familiar with secondary roads.



If an evacuation is not ordered, then all residents should stay alert for instructions on seeking a nearby disaster shelter in their county or on base.



Keesler doesn’t provide pet sheltering on base, but residents can contact the Humane Society of South Mississippi for information on sheltering their pets off-base. For updated information on local pet shelters, visit their website.



Whether evacuating or sheltering, having an extra supply of food, water and extra clothing is recommended.



Visit Keesler’s website and Facebook page for up-to-date information about HURCON levels, evacuation orders and other advisories.

