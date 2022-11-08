U.S. Embassy in the Philippines Civil Affairs Team Conducts First Responder Training in Batanes

Photo By Cpl. Luke Cohen | A U.S. Army Civil Affairs team leader with U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Luke Cohen | A U.S. Army Civil Affairs team leader with U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific, assists members of the Philippine Coast Guard with bandaging techniques during medical first responder (MFR) training in Batanes Province, Philippines, June 27, 2022. SOCPAC Civil Affairs conducted MFR training for members of the Philippine military to provide them with the enhanced medical skills and confidence required to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster response care in times of crisis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luke Cohen) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Embassy Civil Affairs Team (CAT) led medical first responder training for Philippine military and civilian personnel to mark the 239th founding anniversary of the province of Batanes from June 26 to 29.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joel Graff trained personnel from the Philippine Marines, Coast Guard, and Army in treating life-threatening injuries in a pre-hospital setting with little to no specialized equipment. “The training provided the participants with the basic principles, concepts, and theories of basic life support and medical first responder techniques,” Sgt. Groff said. “Participants concluded the session with a better understanding of CPR and the medical skills necessary to provide better care in times of crisis, especially during disaster response operations.”



Participants were able to apply their new skills during a simulated mass casualty scenario designed to mimic the aftermath of a natural disaster. The simulation tested their ability to remain calm during a crisis and utilize their training to safely move and treat casualties while constantly reassessing the condition of the patients and their injuries.



“I would like to convey my most heartfelt and overwhelming gratitude to the whole team of the U.S. Embassy CAT for visiting our province and conducting this medical responder’s training,” Batanes Governor Marilou Orlina Cayco said. “This greatly contributes to our vision of becoming a resilient province that is fully-capacitated and equipped with necessary know-how and skills in responding to emergency situations.”



Civil Affairs Soldiers, led by U.S. Army Capt. Arthur Kim, also celebrated the culture and history of Batanes alongside members of the provincial government. “Batanes Day was a special opportunity for us to experience the unique and colorful culture of Ivatan natives, especially on its first celebration since the start of the pandemic,” Capt. Kim said. “We thank Governor Cayco for inviting the U.S. Embassy CAT as official guests and for welcoming us so graciously into the Ivatan community.”



CAT also led the handover of U.S.-donated medical equipment, including water purification devices and a mobile cold storage vaccine container, during the closing ceremonies of Batanes’ founding anniversary celebration.



U.S. Army Civil Affairs Teams are a part of the U.S. effort to build shared capabilities with partner nations around the world. Activities such as the medical first responder training in Batanes demonstrate the commitment and readiness of its multinational team to deepen partnerships with their civilian and military counterparts across the world.