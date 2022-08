Photo By Spc. Dominic Purnell | During the competition day of Leapfest a CH-47 hovers over the drop zone awaiting to...... read more read more

During the competition day of Leapfest a CH-47 hovers over the drop zone awaiting to release teams of international paratroopers from around the globe to race for the X in this one-day competition.