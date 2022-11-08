Two 109th Airlift Wing Airmen are recognized for Honor Guard service

Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Terra Martin, left, and Master Sgt. Matthew King, both members of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Terra Martin, left, and Master Sgt. Matthew King, both members of the 109th Airlift Wing Base Honor Guard, have been recognized for their efforts by the Air National Guard. Martin has been selected as Honor Guard Manager of the Year, while King has been named Honor Guard Member of the Year. see less | View Image Page

STRATTON Air National Guard Base, Scotia, N.Y. – Two Airmen assigned to the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing, based at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, have been named the 2021 Air National Guard Honor Guard Member of the Year and Manager of the Year.



The two were recognized for their outstanding professional performance and dedication in carrying out military funerals and ceremonies while assigned to the Base Honor Guard program.



Master Sgt. Matthew King, a Berlin resident, was named the Honor Guard Member of the Year, while Master Sgt. Terra Martin, a Clifton Park resident, is the Honor Guard Manager of the Year.



King has been a member of the 109th Airlift Wing for over 15 years and has served in the honor guard for three years.



In 2021, King coordinated over 300 military funeral services that spanned three states and 22 counties, resulting in zero missed ceremonies.



He trained for, traveled to and performed 92 services ensuring the proper dignity, respect and honor were given to the deceased and their families.



Additionally, King trained new honor guard members on ceremony sequences to include a joint colors ceremony that commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11, preserving heritage and military tradition.



“I was extremely shocked and humbled when I heard I won the award. It’s a demanding job but it’s rewarding to be able to pay tribute to those who have served our country,” King said.



Throughout his time in the honor guard, King has completed over 500 military funerals.



Martin, who has 20 years of honor guard experience, has completed over 1,000 ceremonies in total.



During her career, Martin has served in multiple supervisory positions in the unit’s mission support group, as well as a military training instructor at Joint-Base San Antonio, Texas.



Martin recruited two members for full time honor guard positions, increasing the office’s man power by 33 percent.



She also initiated a tracking system to maintain training standards and local policies in line with Air Force standards.



“It still hasn’t hit me that I was selected for this award. I’m grateful for the recognition, but also for having a job that I love and take so much pride in,” Martin said.



In 2021, Martin also arranged four military funeral flyovers for fallen service members, including a Vietnam prisoner of war.



She also saved the wing over $2,000 by tailoring and altering eight ceremonial uniforms in-house.



“I am incredibly proud of Master Sgt. Terra Martin and Matthew King as they are recognized as the finest Honor Guard Airmen in the Air National Guard. These dedicated, young Airmen are exceptional performers and serve our military, family and community with pronounced professionalism each and every day,” said Col. Christian Sander, commander of the 109th Airlift Wing.



Along with the constant business of the full time job, Martin and King frequently sacrificed their weekends in order to attend military funerals.



"The hours spent coordinating, rehearsing and traveling for all of these ceremonies shows how dedicated and passionate these Airmen are performing this honorable duty. I'm so proud of the whole team for what they've accomplished and what they'll continue to do, in laying to rest our American heroes" said Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Trottier, command chief of the 109th Airlift Wing.



The two Airmen will now compete against their peers from the active duty sector to determine the top honor guard members of the entire Air Force branch.



“I believe that their enduring dedication to mission and high caliber accomplishments will compete strongly at the USAF level,” Sander said.