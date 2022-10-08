I Am Navy Medicine – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Stephen Mathis

Courtesy Photo | Corpsman competency... Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Stephen Mathis, assigned to Navy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Corpsman competency... Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Stephen Mathis, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett, was recently recognized for his personal initiative and professional reliability by command leadership by stepping up to fill a vacant logistics specialist position and help ensure the clinic had necessary supplies for providing patient-centered care while still handling all his regular responsibilities as a dental technician (Courtesy photo). see less | View Image Page

Paraphrasing an old saying, a rank amateur will waste time in discussing strategy while the wise specialist concentrates on logistical needs.



Such was the case with Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Stephen Mathis.



His attention to detail in helping fill a gapped logistics specialist billet - and still handle his regular responsibilities – at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett, were brought to the attention of command leadership.



Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer, recognized Mathis for his personal initiative and professional reliability.



“I felt great about being acknowledged. I was not expecting to get recognized and it was nice to see that I am appreciated,” said the Wylie, Texas and a Pine Creek High School Class 2014 graduate.



According to Chief Hospital Corpsman Benjamin Chapin, NMRTU Everett senior enlisted leader, Mathis stepped up to fill a vacant logistics specialist position and help ensure the clinic had necessary supplies for providing patient-centered care.



“He placed orders on behalf of the clinic and received pharmacy orders which ensured continuity of care across four departments,” Chapin said, adding that Mathis also conducted timely research on critical care equipment for the clinic’s Dental department. His efforts were highlighted during the recent Joint Commission accreditation survey and proved to be instrumental for changes needed in the standard operating procedure.



For Mathis, who grew up as a military child with an affinity for baseball and hockey, it’s all part of his chosen path as a hospital corpsman.



As his family relocated from one assignment to another, he became intrigued at the idea of a career in Navy Medicine bolstered by the favorable impression of Navy doctor, nurses and hospital corpsmen. He joined the Navy in 2019 and received specialty training to become a dental technician.



“My job supports direct patient care for dental patients and assists with the continuation of care for the rest of the clinic through supply. Getting to help others has been the most gratifying aspect,” explained Mathis, touching upon the proverbial tip-of-the-iceberg of all the responsibilities he has, which also include; assisting health care providers in the prevention and treatment of oral disease and injuries; preparing dental materials and medications; exposing and processing dental X-ray films; rendering emergency dental first aid; instructing patients in oral hygiene; performing dental administrative; maintaining treatment records and reports; and providing ‘chair side’ assists to the dentist when providing direct patient care; and handling supply procedures.



The complexity of carrying out those supply procedures has also proven to be an educational lesson as Mathis continues to grow into his assigned duties and enhance his clinical knowledge.



“The steep learning curve for supply has been the most challenging part, but I am blessed to have a great supply team to support me and always answer any questions I have,” stated Mathis. “I have learned that it’s always best to reach out for help whenever you are unsure of the task you need to do.”



Mathis has also gradually settled into his duty station over 2,100 miles from home in helping provide dental care to the nation’s third largest fleet concentration.



“Being a part of NMRTU Everett means being able to support the [operational] mission of all the ships stationed here,” shared Mathis, also expressing a growing affinity for being surrounded by all that the Puget Sound region and Pacific Northwest has to offer.



“Navy Medicine has brought me to one of the best states ever, Washington,” Mathis exclaimed.



When asked to sum up his experience with Navy Medicine, Mathis replied, “The best part of my career has been meeting all of the different people in the Navy. I feel very blessed to be able to work here with Navy Medicine because of all the fantastic people.”