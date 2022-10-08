Leaders of the future: 120th Adjutant General Battalion Receives First Batch of FSPC Recruits

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Eric Jessee, drill sergeant and infantryman assigned to Company D, 120th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Eric Jessee, drill sergeant and infantryman assigned to Company D, 120th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception) welcomes Future Soldier Prep Course Candidates at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina. (120th Adjutant General Battalion) see less | View Image Page

By Capt. Vericcia J. Ford

120th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception)



After extensive preparation, drill sergeants and senior leaders assigned to the 120th Adjutant General Battalion welcomed more than 158 candidates at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport who will participate in the Army’s first Future Soldier Preparatory Course pilot program. The program officially began Aug. 8.



The FSPC is an Army initiative designed to address recruiting shortfalls while navigating through emerging societal trends. While obesity, addiction, and health disqualifiers have precluded civilians from joining the Army, this program offers additional assistance to personnel who have the potential to be successful Soldiers of the future. Candidates from all over the United States are eager to embark on this journey to Soldier-hood.



“I’m nervous but excited to be here, serving in the Army has always been a dream of mine,” said a FSCP candidate.



“I look forward to working hard and want to make my family proud,” the California native said.



FSPC candidates will be dispersed amongst two distinct tracks, focused on either the academic improvement of their Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery score or their ability to meet Army accession body composition standards through a custom fitness program.



The fitness component of the course will be led by the Fitness Training Company in the 120th Reception Battalion. The 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment will be leading the academic improvement portion of the FSPC.



Over the next several weeks candidates will have the opportunity to meet with dieticians and athletic trainers, to help them meet the Army accession standards. Upon meeting accession standards, candidates will be sent to 10-week Basic Combat Training to begin their military career.



“I’m excited to be a part of this new initiative,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Jessee, a drill sergeant an charged with the responsibilities of personnel accountability and airport operations for the candidates. “Through extensive preparation, training, and coaching, we will provide additional support to civilians who aspire to serve our nation”.



The 120th AG Battalion’s Fitness Training Company has diligently worked to prepare for this mission, the unit’s commander, Lt. Col. Scotty Boler. It has some of the best facilitators, drill sergeants, and fitness experts the Army has to offer when executing this mission.



“We are helping recruits prepare physically” Boler said. “My team is expertly trained and fully committed to providing the fitness support, education and tools these candidates need to advance to basic training.”



The 120th AG Battalion is the Army’s busiest reception station, handling more than 50% of the entire Army’s Basic Training mission. The battalion receives, processes, and initiates the transformation of Army accessions, prior service, Initial Entry Training, and prepares Soldiers for the operational Army.



“Readiness is the Army’s number one priority, and the Future Soldier Preparatory Course is a Force Multiplier,” Boler said. “Victory Starts Here is more than just a motto; it’s a lifestyle…. Our team will continue to have a proactive approach regarding recruiting and developing our future Leaders.”



For more information about the Future Soldier Preparatory Course Fitness Track, visit the 120th Adjutant General Battalion’s social media page at https://www.facebook.com/120thAgBnrec/ or https://home.army.mil/jackson/index.php.