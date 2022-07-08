Avon, Indiana, Native serves aboard USS Chancellorsville while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA –

A Avon, Indiana, native and 2007 Avon High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62).

Chief Select Joshua Foust is an Electronics Technician, or ET, serving aboard Chancellorsville, forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.

Electronics Technicians perform, supervise and manage the preventive, and corrective maintenance, calibration, configuration, and alignment of cryptographic, radar, navigation, and command, control, computer, communication, and intelligence systems, utilizing test equipment and technical drawings.

“In a nutshell, I enjoy my job,” said Foust. “I enjoy training Sailors and helping them become efficient in their job and being warfighting ready. I am a problem solver, which comes in handy when trying to manage all the many aspects of the ship.”

Faust’s primary position onboard was as Combat Electronics Acting Leading Chief Petty Officer. He was responsible for the execution of all preventative and corrective maintenance on all Navigation, Exterior Communication and Interior Communication electronic equipment.

Faust is currently assigned as the Mess Deck Master-at-Arms. Responsible for 13 food service attendants and their duties assisting the Culinary Specialists in maintaining sanitary excellence inside the galley and all other food service spaces.

“I never get bored,” said Faust. “Unlike carriers, this ship is small enough to have a good grasp of the full picture but big enough to where is seems like I am learning something new every day.”

While on deployment, Chancellorsville has contributed to various critical missions in support of regional peace and prosperity. Most recently, Chancellorsville transited the South China Sea to conduct routine operations, upholding the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law.

Faust met his primary goal, getting selected to become a Chief Petty Officer and is waiting for initiation season to begin. He is set to be pinned as a Chief in October.

“I am excited to participate in the season with the other selectees and the Chiefs that have helped and mentored me throughout my time onboard,” said Faust. “After this my aim will be going for the next paygrades, but at the end of the day, assisting Sailors and making the Navy a better place for junior Sailors and their families is what I work towards.”

Chancellorsville also worked as part of the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and operated in the South China Sea, East China Sea and Philippine Sea.

Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.

