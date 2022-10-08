Vermont Army National Guard to host public tour of range on August 18th JERICHO, Vt. – The Vermont Army National Guard will host a public tour of the Ethan Allen Firing Range on August 18th.



The tour will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., that Thursday morning, lasting approximately four and a half hours.



Those interested in participating in the public tour can find more information, including registration details, at https://vt.public.ng.mil/About-Us/Our-Mission/EAFR/. Due to transportation constraints, the tour is limited to the first 20 registrants.



The tour will include an overview of the Vermont Army National Guard organization and capabilities, a visit to firing ranges, and training site locations. Vermont state partners from North Macedonia who specialize in range operations are also scheduled to be taking part in the tour.



Located in Jericho since the 1920’s, EAFR provides training opportunities not available in any other New England state. The Army Mountain Warfare School serves as the only military mountaineering school in the United States Army, serving students from all branches of the military as well as foreign allies. The Vermont National Guard acts as the program manager for the National Guard biathlon program, and EAFR boasts what many consider the best biathlon course in eastern America.



Consisting of over 11,000 acres, EAFR also serves as the home to the headquarters of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), as well as the headquarters and Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion 172nd Infantry (Mountain). The mission of the range is to provide equitable, effective and efficient management of EAFR resources to support force readiness and execution of federal, state and local missions while improving infrastructure and preserving the environment. They are tasked to support the training of Infantry Brigade Combat Teams in individual, team, and squad validation.



To register for the tour, complete the contact form located on https://vt.public.ng.mil/About-Us/Our-Mission/EAFR/. For additional questions contact Vermont National Guard Public Affairs Deputy 1st. Lt. Nathan Rivard, 802-338-3479 or nathan.r.rivard.mil@army.mil

