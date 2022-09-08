NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski visits National All-Domain Warfighting Center during Northern Strike 22

Photo By Sgt. Robert Douglas | NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski poses for a group photo with members of the Alabama...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Robert Douglas | NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski poses for a group photo with members of the Alabama National Guard 1-15th Expeditionary Signal Battalion at Camp Grayling, Mich, Aug. 5, 2022. Keselowski is greeting leadership and touring Camp Grayling prior to the beginning of Northern Strike 22. Northern Strike tests multi component and coalition forces through a challenging, realistic and detailed scenario based on relevant real-world security challenges and future conflicts (Michigan Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Robert Douglas). see less | View Image Page

GRAYLING, Michigan – NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski joined Soldiers and Airmen Aug. 5 to kick off exercise Northern Strike 22 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan.



Accompanied by his wife, Paige, Keselowski was welcomed to Camp Grayling by Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, director of the Army National Guard and Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Later, the driver of the #6 RFK Racing Ford donned military Kevlar to experience several training activities alongside Soldiers from the Tennessee and Alabama National Guard. Keselowski wheeled a prototype military vehicle from the AM General corporation to and from Camp Grayling’s sprawling range complex, where he fired the MK19 grenade launcher and M2 .50 caliber machine gun.



“We are incredibly excited to welcome Brad Keselowski to Camp Grayling for a chance to experience all Michigan does to support the readiness of our joint forces through the NADWC and events like Northern Strike,” said Rogers. “Beyond his awesome record representing Michigan on the NASCAR circuit, we appreciate the outstanding work Mr. Keselowski does to support veterans and military families in a variety of ways.”



With a resume that includes 35 NASCAR Cup series victories and the 2012 Cup series championship, Keselowski, a native of Rochester Hills, Michigan, is one of the most accomplished stock car drivers of his generation. He is a longtime supporter of military families through various charitable efforts and while visiting with service members, pointed out the parallels between top-tier motorsports and the armed forces.



“It’s all about staying ahead of the competition through hard work, adapting to the latest technologies, and giving your all to be the very best at what you do,” said Keselowski. “What these men and women are doing here at Northern Strike is so important because showing our strength is our greatest tool for keeping peace in the world.”



Northern Strike is the National Guard’s largest joint, reserve component exercise, held annually in Michigan at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year, Northern Strike will draw more than 7,400 personnel from 19 U.S. states and ally nations including Canada, Latvia and the U.K. to increase readiness at some of the best training spaces in the Department of Defense. Northern Strike also presents a premier opportunity for Defense industry partners to test emerging capabilities for the future warfight.



“Northern Strike is a very demanding exercise and these Soldiers will be training for some very difficult missions over the next two weeks,” said Col. Scott Meyers, Camp Grayling commander. “For a NASCAR champion to come out in the field, get their hands dirty and show this level of support alongside them really means a lot.”



Following Keselowski’s visit to Camp Grayling, he competed Aug. 7 in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, finishing 15th.