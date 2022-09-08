Fight Tonight Spotlight: TRICARE Operations and Patient Administration flight

The TOPA flight works under the 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron. They support the 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron by taking on most of the administrative work associated with patient care.



“We maintain service treatment records while operating the patient travel and referral management programs,” said Technical Sgt. Trevor Berghage, 8th HCOS TOPA flight chief. “Without TOPA, our patients would be at risk of not having medical available to them during their provider visits, unable to seek specialty care off-base, and they would not be reimbursed for travel required when seeking care.”



Sections in the TOPA flight such as the EFMP makes sure that the family members of the active duty service member meets all of their medical requirements before they PCS to another base. However, dealing with administrative work can often be a challenge for the TOPA flight.



“Being administrative in nature it means we don’t usually interact much with the patients unless something has gone wrong,” Berghage said. “We often see folks already having a bad day, it’s a great feeling when we’re able to help someone overcome that bad day and get their issues taken care of.”



Despite the challenges, the TOPA flight finds a way to get the job done.

“TOPA is a rewarding and dynamic assignment,” said 1st Lt. Jasmine Snodgrass, 8th HCOS TOPA group practice manager and flight commander. “The best part of working in TOPA is our team, the mission is always going to be there and it’s satisfying to dominate our goals, but it’s the people we work with every day that make this the best place to work.”

