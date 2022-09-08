22ARW's creative Airmen save $567,000

Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis | Staff Sgt. Tony Campbell, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis | Staff Sgt. Tony Campbell, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operator(right), hits a spike to mark the level ground for the new recreational vehicle lot, then Richard Dodd, 22nd CES heavy equipment operator, waits to check if its level July 29, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The heavy equipment operators put spikes in the ground all across the RV lot to make a guide for a road grader to come through and level out the lot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis) see less | View Image Page

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – The 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron is creating a new Recreational Vehicle lot on the southeastern side of the base for McConnell military members, veterans, and Department of Defense civilian employees that will be available for use later this year.



The 22nd CES combined the need for more storage space with 7,000 cubic yards of asphalt millings from the runway renovation that is currently underway. Using asphalt milling instead of new asphalt allowed the 22nd CES to cut costs by $567,600.



Base members will have a 55 percent storage increase compared to the old RV lot. It can be used for short-term and long-term vehicle parking, accommodating 150-200 RVs.



The new RV lot will be a cheaper option than the average off-base rate. The funding generated from the RV lot will go towards the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Fund (MWRF).



“The project will positively impact the MWRF by an estimated $44,000 annually”, said Tech. Sgt. Michael Islava, 22nd CES pavement and equipment non-commissioned officer in charge. “Providing the additional storage needed for Team McConnell members and creating NAF [Non-appropriated funds] profits to continue taking care of our Airmen with programming and facilities.”