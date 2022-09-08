Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22ARW's creative Airmen save $567,000

    MCCONELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – The 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron is creating a new Recreational Vehicle lot on the southeastern side of the base for McConnell military members, veterans, and Department of Defense civilian employees that will be available for use later this year.

    The 22nd CES combined the need for more storage space with 7,000 cubic yards of asphalt millings from the runway renovation that is currently underway. Using asphalt milling instead of new asphalt allowed the 22nd CES to cut costs by $567,600.

    Base members will have a 55 percent storage increase compared to the old RV lot. It can be used for short-term and long-term vehicle parking, accommodating 150-200 RVs.

    The new RV lot will be a cheaper option than the average off-base rate. The funding generated from the RV lot will go towards the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Fund (MWRF).

    “The project will positively impact the MWRF by an estimated $44,000 annually”, said Tech. Sgt. Michael Islava, 22nd CES pavement and equipment non-commissioned officer in charge. “Providing the additional storage needed for Team McConnell members and creating NAF [Non-appropriated funds] profits to continue taking care of our Airmen with programming and facilities.”

