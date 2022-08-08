NETC Sailor Receives BeneSuggs Award

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin | Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Force Master Chief Matt Harris, left,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin | Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Force Master Chief Matt Harris, left, and NETC Commander Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, right, present Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Jose Gonzalez, from Tampa Bay, Florida, with a $2,500 Beneficial Suggestion (BeneSuggs) Program cash award during an all-hands call. Gonzalez saved the command more than $200,000 by proposing solutions and organizing a team to remove and relocate furniture and cubicle systems. The Navy’s Military Cash Awards Program, often called the BeneSuggs Program, rewards any suggestion, invention or scientific achievement which contributes to economy, efficiency or other improvement in government operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Jose Gonzalez, from Tampa Bay, Florida, assigned to Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), received a $2,500 Beneficial Suggestion (BeneSuggs) Program cash award in Pensacola, Florida, July 27, 2022.



Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, NETC, officially congratulated and awarded Gonzalez with the $2,500 by handing him a poster-size check at an all-hands call.



Gonzalez played a major role during space optimization efforts at NETC headquarters. Part of the project required the removal of three large electronic filing systems.



“The initial estimate to use contract support for removal was approximately $10,000,” said Lt. Matthew Honabarger, from Coshocton, Ohio, NETC’s antiterrorism officer. “Petty Officer Gonzalez developed a plan and presented it to leadership. The plan was approved, and he assembled a team and removed all three filing systems, saving the government approximately $30,000.”



Gonzalez also facilitated removing approximately 10 years’ worth of unserviceable furniture and equipment. He relocated approximately $100,000 worth of cubicles and installed 52 cubicles at another NETC building. If the work was contracted, it would have cost the government approximately $200,000.



“This command has been amazing since I got here,” said Gonzalez. “Everyone has been supportive and helpful. My leadership, Lt. Honabarger, leads by example every day. I am humbled and honored to receive the award, however, I had a lot of help along the way with all of the painting, removing filing cabinets and installing cubicles. It was a team effort. I am thankful to the 1st lieutenant office, the front office and the resources management office as they have all helped me with my career development here at NETC.”



The Navy’s Military Cash Awards Program, often called the BeneSuggs Program, rewards any suggestion, invention or scientific achievement which contributes to economy, efficiency or other improvement in government operations.



“Gonzalez is an extraordinarily talented and innovative Sailor who consistently produces impressive results,” said Capt. Keith Beck, NETC’s chief of staff. “He has solved a myriad of challenges by embracing the Navy Core Values and employing a ‘can do’ spirit that is unmatched. Whatever he does, he simply does it better, faster, and more efficiently, and he does not bring problems forward without proposed solutions. He is a true professional whose self-help efforts have saved NETC thousands of dollars in contractor costs.”



NETC, led by Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “street to fleet'' focus, NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve the nation by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters.