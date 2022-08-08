Cmdr. Frank Gasperetti Brings Energy to Code 900 as Production Resources Officer

Recently Cmdr. Frank Gasperetti became Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Production Resources Officer, Code 900. Also recently selected to the rank of Captain, this isn’t quite what he had in mind when he graduated high school in New Berlin, Wisconsin in 1996.



“Growing up I didn’t see myself joining the Navy for any serious patriotic reason. My grandfather served in the Army during World War II and my uncle served during Vietnam,” said Gasperetti. “For me, I wanted to be a truck driver to travel the United States. However, my parents insisted I go to college, but I had to figure out how to pay for it.”



In September 1997 he attended the University of Wisconsin in the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program. It was there where he learned a valuable leadership lesson from a dear friend and fellow student, Lance Cpl. Geoff Hollpeter who had received a scholarship under the NROTC Marine Corps Option.



“Geoff told me often to never forget, the enlisted service member knows more about the job than I ever will, it is my job to make it easier for them to do their job,” said Gasperetti. “I would like to extend that to those who work on the waterfront here at NNSY. I am here to give them the tools, the self-empowerment, and means necessary to get our warfighting ships back to the Fleet on time, every time and under budget.”



Through the course of his career, Cmdr. Gasperetti picked up many lessons and experience that would enable him to be the best at his job. That included working with then Naval Sea Systems (NAVSEA) Commander Vice Adm. Kevin McCoy.



“Admiral McCoy once said, ‘If you are going to solve hard problems, you must have a plan that has a planning and execution piece, a communication piece, a measuring and feedback piece, and a management engagement piece,’” said Gasperetti. “This is how I and the rest of the 4,600 Code 900 personnel will attack those difficult challenges that we will encounter on a day-to-day basis.”



Gasperetti continued, “We just can’t find solutions that work just this time around. We need to find solutions that work every time around. For if we don’t, it is someone’s child, parent, sibling, or spouse serving on that vessel that will have to figure out the solution underway when they should be focused more on the ship’s mission and not the shipyard’s mission.”



When Gasperetti first took on the job as Production Resource Officer, he sent out his philosophy to everyone in Code 900. He wanted to show his team where he was coming from and what great things they can accomplish as a department to do their part on what makes Norfolk Naval Shipyard America’s Shipyard.



"The warships in our shipyard need unwavering attention, expertise, and our skilled workforce to fix, upgrade, or replace parts, pieces, or materials so they can answer the call and prepare for the fight," said Gasperetti. "Our job is to get them there and repair for the fight. I challenge each and everyone in this code to do the best as we support the Fleet."

