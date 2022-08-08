Exchange Shoppers Generate $5 Million for National Guard Quality-of-Life Programs

Photo By Marisa Conner | It matters where National Guard members shop: Army & Air Force Exchange Service...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | It matters where National Guard members shop: Army & Air Force Exchange Service locations generated more than $5 million in 2021 for Quality-of-Life programs that support National Guard members. Read more about how the Exchange made a difference in military communities last year: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-29K. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – When the military community shops the Exchange, they’re not just saving—they’re giving. 100% of Army & Air Force Exchange Services earnings are reinvested in the military community, and, in 2021, Exchange shoppers generated $5 million for Quality-of-Life programs for National Guard members.



The $5 million for National Guard programs is part of the $205 million generated by Exchanges worldwide in 2021 to support Soldiers, Airmen and their families. Historically, about 60% of Exchange earnings are contributed to on-installation Quality-of-Life programs and remaining earnings used to further enhance the shopping experience at PXs, BXs, Expresses and online at ShopMyExchange.com. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



“Much like our National Guard heroes go where they are needed, the Exchange goes wherever our troops go to support, provide and comfort,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “National Guard members are a vital part of the military community, and it is an honor for the Exchange to serve and support them.”



In 2021, the Exchange served National Guard members throughout an exercise at Camp Garfield with a mobile field Exchange (MFE), an Exchange store on wheels, stocked with snacks, beverages and hygiene products. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Exchange has provided personal shopper service and contactless shopping for quarantined National Guard members, as well as an MFE for National Guard members serving in the Army field hospital in New York City.



The Exchange also has a long history of natural disaster support, including during hurricanes, earthquakes and other extreme weather, often serving the National Guard members who help affected communities get back on their feet after disasters.



National Guard members also have access to Exchange sweepstakes. Hawaii National Guard Staff Sgt. Ross Lazaro was one of five grand-prize winners in the MILITARY STAR® Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes, having his entire card balance paid off.



More ways the Exchange served National Guard members and the rest of the military community can be found in the Exchange’s 2021 Mission Report. Some of the 2021 efforts highlighted include:



• Outfitting more than 700,000 uniforms at cost.

• Serving 4.2 million meals to military children at DoDEA schools overseas.

• Welcoming 575,000 new shoppers, as a change in Department of Defense policy allowed DoD and Coast Guard civilian employees and retirees to shop the Exchange.

• Serving 59,000 troops overseas throughout 45 military exercises.

• Supporting Operations Allies Welcome by assisting more than 76,000 Afghan guests as they traveled to their new homes.

• Expanding career opportunities for Veterans and military spouses. More than 54,000 Veterans and spouses have been hired since 2013, and the Exchange is aiming to increase that number to 75,000 by 2026.

• Increasing wellness services with the opening of the Exchange’s first chiropractic clinic, joining more than 260 vision centers, durable medical equipment stores, dental offices, nutrition centers and more.

• Upgrading the shopping experience with renovations or new construction at 21 stores.



Read the full report on the Exchange’s online Community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/Community.



“It matters where you shop,” Shull said. “Whether shopping at your local Exchange store or ShopMyExchange.com, you’re making a difference for our Nation’s military communities.”



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



