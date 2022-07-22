DENTAC gains new commander

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard, along with Soldiers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard, along with Soldiers assigned to the Fort Carson Dental Health Activity, stand in formation during the change of command ceremony for Col. Peter H. Guevara, incoming DENTAC commander, July 22, 2022, at Founders Field. (Photo by Eric E. Parris) see less | View Image Page

By Eric E. Parris



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson leaders, Soldiers and civilians with Dental Health Activity-Fort Carson gathered to welcome the new commander during a change of command ceremony July 22, 2022, at Founders Field.



Col. Peter H. Guevara assumed command of the unit as its Soldiers bid farewell to Col. Robert J. Selders.



The ceremony was presided over by Col. Stefan S. Olpinski, commander, Dental Health Command-Central.



Olpinski praised Selders for leaving behind a legacy of service, success and dedication.



“The Fort Carson Dental Health Activity accomplishments over the last three years are a direct reflection of your leadership, commitment to the Soldiers, civilians and Families of this organization,” Olpinski said. “Under his leadership, this team achieved unprecedented readiness — increased dental readiness to over 95%.”



Guevara was also given high marks as he and his Family have made the move to the Mountain Post.



“I could not ask for a better commander to follow Col. Selders,” Olpinksi said. “Peter has the rare successful blend of inclusive leadership coupled with superior management skills.”



Guevara thanked the 4th Infantry Division Band Brass Quintet and the Mounted Color Guard for their participation during the ceremony.



He said Army medicine is in a period of transition, but despite the challenges, the Fort Carson DENTAC team will succeed.



“At the DENTAC we will ensure that the Soldiers assigned to Fort Carson are dentally fit and ready to execute the mission,” Guevara said.



Guevara is ready for the challenge and his Family is too.



“My Family and I are thrilled to be here,” he said. “We look forward to all Fort Carson has to offer.”



Selders thanked his team and the Fort Carson leadership for their support during his time in command.



He will serve as the Dental Corps branch chief, Human Resources Division, Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky.