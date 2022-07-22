Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DENTAC gains new commander

    DENTAC gains new commander

    Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard, along with Soldiers...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    By Eric E. Parris

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson leaders, Soldiers and civilians with Dental Health Activity-Fort Carson gathered to welcome the new commander during a change of command ceremony July 22, 2022, at Founders Field.

    Col. Peter H. Guevara assumed command of the unit as its Soldiers bid farewell to Col. Robert J. Selders.

    The ceremony was presided over by Col. Stefan S. Olpinski, commander, Dental Health Command-Central.

    Olpinski praised Selders for leaving behind a legacy of service, success and dedication.

    “The Fort Carson Dental Health Activity accomplishments over the last three years are a direct reflection of your leadership, commitment to the Soldiers, civilians and Families of this organization,” Olpinski said. “Under his leadership, this team achieved unprecedented readiness — increased dental readiness to over 95%.”

    Guevara was also given high marks as he and his Family have made the move to the Mountain Post.

    “I could not ask for a better commander to follow Col. Selders,” Olpinksi said. “Peter has the rare successful blend of inclusive leadership coupled with superior management skills.”

    Guevara thanked the 4th Infantry Division Band Brass Quintet and the Mounted Color Guard for their participation during the ceremony.

    He said Army medicine is in a period of transition, but despite the challenges, the Fort Carson DENTAC team will succeed.

    “At the DENTAC we will ensure that the Soldiers assigned to Fort Carson are dentally fit and ready to execute the mission,” Guevara said.

    Guevara is ready for the challenge and his Family is too.

    “My Family and I are thrilled to be here,” he said. “We look forward to all Fort Carson has to offer.”

    Selders thanked his team and the Fort Carson leadership for their support during his time in command.

    He will serve as the Dental Corps branch chief, Human Resources Division, Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 12:28
    Story ID: 426775
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DENTAC gains new commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    DENTAC gains new commander
    DENTAC gains new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort carson
    imcom
    u.s. army
    Dentac
    hqamc
    Col. Peter H. Guevara

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT