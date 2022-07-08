Photo Essay: 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines conduct 2022 training at Fort McCoy, Part III

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Marines with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines (2/24) participate in a training scenario...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Marines with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines (2/24) participate in a training scenario July 26, 2022, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors. The battalion falls under the 24th Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division. The 2/24 was holding their 2022 annual training at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photos by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Marines with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines (2/24) participate in training scenarios July 26, 2022, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The reason behind these training scenarios were for rifle squads to get in as much practice as possible, unit leaders said. According to Marine Corps regulations, the mission of a rifle squad is "to locate, close with, and destroy the enemy by fire and maneuver, or repel the enemy's assault by fire and close combat."



Leaders for the 2/24 said the training they practiced July 26 aided in completing the ideals of rifle squad training objectives for Marines.



The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors. The battalion falls under the 24th Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division.



The 2/24 was holding their 2022 annual training at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”