USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Blue Crew Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (August 5, 2022) – Cmdr. Drew Greenlees relieved Cmdr. Brandon Cornes as commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 10) Blue crew during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, August 5.



During Cornes’s command, Tulsa Blue crew accomplished many LCS firsts. In support of joint lethality training, they were the first LCS to integrate with United States Marine Corps’ III MEF, and the first LCS to integrate with special operations forces for multi-domain mine warfare. His crew was the first to provide escort duties for a carrier strike group and to form Surface Action Groups with destroyers in the South China Sea. To increase their mission capabilities, the crew completed the first Naval Strike Missile on load in Guam.



“After two on-hull deployment periods with operations in two Fleets, I couldn’t be more proud to be this crew’s commanding officer,” said Cornes. “These Sailors are what makes the littoral combat ship platform so great; they are innovative technical and tactical experts that use our ship and transformational technology to maximize our warfighting advantage.”



Prior to assuming command of Tulsa, Greenlees served as the executive officer of the ship.



“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead this crew and take command of Tulsa,” said Greenlees. “It has been a privilege to serve as Tulsa Blue’s executive officer, and I look forward to what the future holds.”



Tulsa is a part of Mine Division 12 and Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. LCS are versatile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments and win against 21st-century coastal threats. These ships provide forward presence and conduct maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions both near-shore and on the high seas.

