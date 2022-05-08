July 2022 training operations for Warrior Exercise 78-22-02 at Fort McCoy

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    08.05.2022

    Training operations for the Army Reserve's and 78th Training Division's Warrior Exercise 78-22-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown July 22, 2022.

    During July 2022, thousands of troops from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps trained at Fort McCoy — many in support of the exercise.

    According to the Army Reserve, Warrior Exercise 78-22-02 brought units and Soldiers from across the country to build readiness levels. The exercise also trained and evaluated Soldiers on Army Warrior Skill-level 10 tasks through various training lanes and situational training exercises, and more.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

