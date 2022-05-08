688th Cyberspace Wing officer to be recognized as 2022 Women of Color STEM Outstanding Achievement Award winner

Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | U.S. Air Force Maj. Temesha Christensen was recently selected as a Women of Color STEM...... read more read more Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | U.S. Air Force Maj. Temesha Christensen was recently selected as a Women of Color STEM Outstanding Achievement Award winner in the Technology All-Star category. This is a nationally competitive award that recognizes women of color from mid-level, to advanced stages of their careers (22 years or more), that have demonstrated excellence in the workplace and in their communities. She will be recognized later this year at the 27th Annual Women of Color STEM in Detroit, Mich. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Maj. Temesha Christensen was recently selected as a Women of Color STEM Outstanding Achievement Award winner in the Technology All-Star category.



This is a nationally competitive award that recognizes women of color from mid-level, to advanced stages of their careers (22 years or more), that have demonstrated excellence in the workplace and in their communities.



She will be recognized later this year at the 27th Annual Women of Color STEM in Detroit, Mich.



Christensen is currently dual-hatted as the Director of Operations for the 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron, as well as, Chief, 688th Cyberspace Wing Air Force information Network (AFIN) Mission Assurance Center, or AMAC.



Earlier this year she was the lead Cyber officer responsible for briefing the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and senior DoD officials on Cyberspace operations in the AFIN SOC.



She was also awarded Field Grade Officer of the Year for the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group, 688th Cyberspace Wing.



“I am extremely humbled and honored to be recognized as a 2022 Women of Color (WOC) STEM Outstanding Achievement Award winner,” said Christensen.



“This recognition means a lot because I was recognized nation ally along with many other women of merit in their perspective STEM fields,” said Christensen.



The North Carolina Central University Alumna is responsible for the daily execution of Tactical Command and Control of ten squadrons, employing five cyberspace weapon systems. This includes 24/7 AFIN Mission Assurance Center (AMAC) support for 845,000 users spanning 233 sits and 180 countries, and the synchronization and integration of cyber operations across multiple cyber weapon systems, operations centers and agencies.



Christensen ensures the delivery of persistent Network operations, enterprise services, and defensive cyberspace operations to enable and assure missions globally across the full spectrum of Air Force operations.



“Spanning her career, Major Christensen has proven to be the go-to technical expert relied on to help advance Air Force IT support and cyber operations, directly enabling warfighter Command and Control capabilities across the globe,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alvin Schultz, former 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron commander.



“Whether leading communications teams dispersed across twenty-two deployed locations supporting Iraqi and Enduring Freedom operations, developing an IT action plan to bed-down a Remote Piloted Aircraft operations squadron, or developing and delivering an Air Force Artificial Intelligence-based

security threat analytics capability, Major Christensen delivers unrivaled results.”





She is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Incorporated, prioritizing the Educational Advancement Foundation and helping raise $2.1M in donations annually, providing fiscal stability and endowments for 35 Universities.



“Contributing to her selection was the fact that despite the demanding duties of being a full-time Air Force cyber officer, Maj. Christensen actively seeks ways to support and inspire the next generation of leaders, constantly challenging herself along the way,” said Schultz.



“She directly sets the example for her subordinates, peers and leadership team to follow.”



As a member of the International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC)2, she holds a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification, and most recently earned a Certified Incident Handler (CIH) certificate.



“The selection gives me an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of all of the awardees and to inspire young women to pursue their career goals,” said Christensen.



“I am grateful that the Air Force leaders that I have served with have allowed me to challenge the status quo and be innovative, which allowed me to advance the applications of technology and improve processes to achieve specific operational goals.”