    Unit G1s/S1s need to update Soldiers with COVID ASCOs now

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Attention unit G1s/S1s, please review the status of service members identified in eMILPO with COVID vaccine-related Assignment Consideration Codes (ASCO) of either L4 (Pending Exemption Action) or LE (Approved Vaccine Exemption).

    Soldiers with an L4 code are not permitted to conduct a Permanent Change of Station. Soldiers with an LE code must have Under Secretary of the Army Approval to PCS in accordance with HQDA EXORD 225-21: COVID-19 Steady State Operations.

    It is imperative that any Soldier who is fully vaccinated have their COVID ASCO removed in eMILPO as soon as possible.

    In accordance with HQDA EXORD 225-21, an individual is considered fully vaccinated when at least 2 weeks have elapsed after a second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series, or 2 weeks after receiving a single dose of a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine that are: (1) Fully licensed or authorized or approved by the FDA; (2) Listed for emergency use on the World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing; or (3) Approved for use in a clinical vaccine trial for which vaccine efficacy has been independently confirmed.

    Please conduct this review and make the necessary update in eMILPO prior to start of the Brown Out/Cutover for IPPS-A scheduled to begin August 10, 2022.

    This action will ensure the transfer of accurate data as we transition to the Integrated Personnel and Pay System – Army; support continued movement of Soldiers who are currently on assignment instructions; and support accurate strength projections to support readiness decision in the future.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 14:16
    HRC
    IPPS-A

