NAVFAC Southwest Awards $11 Million in Dining Facility HVAC Improvements at Bridgeport Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Facility

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded Able Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. an $11 million task order, Aug. 4 in San Diego, to replace the Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system with a new hydronic system in a 22,520 square-foot Mess Hall for personnel living and training at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC).



Able Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. is scheduled to replace the HVAC and plumbing systems which will include replacement of the steam boilers and accessories, heating hot water heat exchangers, pumps and accessories, water heaters, piping, heat vent units, make-up air units, exhaust fans and air distribution as required, and replacement of HVAC controls. The project will replace the ductwork system serving the dining area, kitchen and scullery. The project will also include electrical repairs and modernization of the fire protection system.



The project restores the full capabilities of the dining facility by replacing and upgrading the outdated mechanical components. The dining hall at Bridgeport Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center provides meals to permanent base personnel, formal school students, and personnel supporting the large training exercises. Bridgeport MCMWTC hosts large training exercises that bring up to 3,000 personnel at least four times a year. The peak number of personnel serviced is 400 per meal or 1,050 meals per day. The dining facility also provides emergency service when personnel are forced to shelter in place during severe winter storms in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.



A temporary kitchen will provide food storage, preparation, and dining facility suitable for the extreme weather conditions in the Bridgeport MCMWTC during construction.



The task order is part of a small business specialty trade multiple award construction contract focused on Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors. Able Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. was one of multiple companies to submit proposals for the task order.



NAVFAC Southwest is the contracting activity. NAVFAC Southwest personnel support our clients with services in planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works support for U.S. Navy shore facilities, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2022 Date Posted: 08.05.2022 Story ID: 426616 Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US