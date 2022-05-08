Fort McCoy PAO team members presented with Army Material Command awards

Photo By Christopher Hanson | Public Affairs Specialist Kaleen Holliday with the Fort McCoy Public Affair Office...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hanson | Public Affairs Specialist Kaleen Holliday with the Fort McCoy Public Affair Office receives a United States Army Material Command Award Certificate from Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger on Aug. 4, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Holliday earned Honorable Mention in the 2021 Army Material Command David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition in Category Q for the Kathy Canham-Ross Award of Distinction for community engagement/community relations. The Kathy Canham-Ross Award recognizes the products that best exemplify excellence in community engagement contributions. The award is named for Kathy Canham-Ross, a distinguished director of OCPA-Los Angeles, who set an outstanding example to emulate throughout her 30 years as a public affairs officer. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Hanson, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Two members of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office were presented with award certificates Aug. 4 for placing in the 2021 Army Materiel Command (AMC) David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition.



In an email announcement March 1, Public Affairs Specialists Scott Sturkol and Kaleen Holliday placed in three categories of the competition — training documentation photograph, training documentation video, and the Kathy Canham-Ross Award of Distinction (community relations).



“Please join me in congratulating the winners of the 2021 Army Materiel Command David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition,” said Col. James Scott Rawlinson, director of public and Congressional affairs for AMC at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. “This competition recognizes the best of the best across our AMC enterprise. We received 98 submissions from across the command. Our three judges, not affiliated with AMC, had quite the challenge in selecting this year’s winners.



“While the competition was extraordinarily close in many areas, everyone who contributed is sending the message that they take the professionalization of our craft seriously; and we are listening,” Rawlinson said in the email. “I’m proud of all of the work here and encourage everyone to keep sending their best work in so we can all continue to learn from one another. …

I thank each of those who submitted entries, as well as the editors, peers, and supervisors who helped throughout the submission process. I also wish all of our winners in the categories who will compete at the Army’s Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Competition and beyond the best of luck.”



The Fort McCoy placings included a first place and two honorable mentions. They include:



* Category G3: Training Documentation Photograph — first place, Scott Sturkol. This is a photo of cold-water immersion training from Cold-Weather Operations Course class 21-04 in March 2021. Entries in this category depict the U.S. military’s participation in a joint or service exercise, or other training event.



* Category J4: Training Documentation Video — Honorable Mention, Scott Sturkol. This video was entitled, “CWOC Class 21-04 student completes cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy, Part I.” And like the training documentation photograph category, entries in this category also depict the U.S. military’s participation in a joint or service exercise, or other training event.



* Category Q: Kathy Canham-Ross Award of Distinction (for community engagement/community relations) — Honorable Mention, Kaleen Holliday. The Kathy Canham-Ross Award recognizes the products that best exemplify excellence in community engagement contributions. The award is named for Kathy Canham-Ross, a distinguished director of OCPA-Los Angeles, who set an outstanding example to emulate throughout her 30 years as a public affairs officer.



Sturkol serves as the editor of The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy and the lead public affairs specialist for Fort McCoy’s command information program.



Holliday is the Fort McCoy lead public affairs specialist for community relations.



In addition to the Army Material Command awards, the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office had winners in the 2021 Army Installation Management Command Communications Keith L. Ware awards competition. The office earned four awards in layout and design, training documentation photograph, training documentation video, and community relations.



The office also earned numerous monthly awards in 2021 with the Defense Visual Information Distribution System (DVIDS). For all of 2021, the office and staff received 18 monthly online trophies for their work in video, story, photo, and publication categories.



The three AMC placings by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office moved up further to compete at the Army-level Keith L. Ware competition. Sturkol's first-place photo went on to earn a third-place finish at Army level.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)