Photo Essay: Army Reserve’s 390th Engineer Company works on 'coal pit fill' troop project at Fort McCoy

Soldiers with the 390th Engineer Company work the "coal field fill" troop project July 26, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Directorate of Public Works said the team of 390th Soldiers moved nearly 3,000 tons of dirt to cover an old coal field. The project area is in the Fort McCoy rail area next to State Highway 21 on the installation's South Post. The combat engineers who are based out of Chattanooga, Tenn., were at Fort McCoy for the Army Reserve's and 78th Training Division's Warrior Exercise 78-22-02. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



