Chief of Naval Operations visits Patrol Squadron Nine in Keflavik, Iceland

The Golden Eagles of Patrol Squadron Nine (VP-9) had the distinct honor and privilege of hosting the Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Michael M. Gilday, in Keflavik, Iceland on June 15, 2022. The Golden Eagles were joined in hosting Adm. Gilday by their sister squadron, Patrol Squadron Forty Six (VP-46) as well as the Tactical Operations Control Squadron Ten detachment, the MTOC-6 Samurai. Adm. Gilday toured the VP-9 detachment site in Keflavik as part of a multinational week-long trip to Sixth Fleet Area of Responsibility (AOR) in order to obtain a detailed look at the vital role that Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance (MPR), VP-9, and the P-8A Poseidon play in conducting Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), performing Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), enhancing regional stability, and promoting cooperative maritime safety with NATO partners in the high north.



VP-9 recognizes the storied history of the region and takes great pride in conducting operations out of Keflavik. Shortly after the end of the Second World War and throughout the height of the Cold War, Keflavik served as a strategically placed Naval Air Station to support NATO interests and maintain the Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland–Iceland–United Kingdom (GIUK) Gap. Iceland is a key NATO ally but unique in that it is the only NATO partner without a standing military. NAS Keflavik served to help provide defense of Iceland and was once home to various aircraft including the F-4E Phantom II, F-15 Eagle, E-3 Sentry, KC-135 Stratotanker, HC-130 Hercules, and the venerable P-3 Orion. Following the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s, operations out of Keflavik were greatly reduced, and in 2006, Naval Air Station Keflavik was deactivated and turned over to the Icelandic Coast Guard. Recent events have again highlighted Keflavik’s strategic location and renewed U.S. and NATO interest in the area. As a result, regular maritime patrol detachments returned to Keflavik in 2016 and have brought VP-9 to the tip of the spear in the Arctic region.



The renowned history, and current importance of VP-9’s operations out of Keflavik were not lost on Adm. Gilday, stating, “Iceland is the geostrategic linchpin for NATO in the Arctic region and I am grateful for their partnership and collaboration. The Arctic is an opportunity to work collaboratively with Allies and partners to keep this a secure and stable region, and we are committed to working together to address challenges and strengthen our collective deterrent against strategic challenges.”



Adm. Gilday wasted no time touring the facilities, learning about the specifics of VP-9’s missions, and listening to Sailors’ questions, comments, and concerns upon arriving in Keflavik. Capt. Jón B. Guðnason, Chief of the Icelandic Coast Guard’s Defense Division, provided a tour to Adm. Gilday of the Icelandic Coast Guard Control and Reporting Center (CRC). Capt. Guðnason explained how the Icelandic Coast Guard operates in NATO’s command and control structure and the key differences between the base today and when it was a fully fledged Naval Air Station. Adm. Gilday was also interested in the MPR command and control structure and operational tempo in the region.



Escorted by VP-9 Executive Officer (XO), Cmdr. Jordan Brye, Adm. Gilday proceeded to NATO Hangar 831 where he viewed various improvements and construction projects. The hangar tour included the current hangar bay, sonobuoy storage locker, support

equipment storage, future Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) and Aviation Support Division (ASD) spaces, aircraft wash rack construction, and future squadron office spaces. The hangar tour concluded with a P-8A static display conducted by VP-46 personnel.



Following the tour, both Adm. Gilday and Cmdr. Brye presided over an awards ceremony. Golden Eagle Awardees included Lt. James Dean (Navy Achievement Medal), Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Leibold (Naval Aircrew Warfare Specialist), and Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Valdivia (Naval Aircrew Warfare Specialist). Adm. Gilday presented Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Norris and Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Sims with his personal coin.



Adm. Gilday thanked all Sailors present for their important work on deployment away from their families and proceeded to field questions. Following his remarks, Adm. Gilday’s wife, Linda Gilday, presented Sailors with copies of the book “Women in the Navy: A Legacy of Trailblazers, Innovators, and Leaders who Continue to Inspire.”



Ending his visit on a high note, Adm. Gilday sat down and ate lunch with several detachment personnel, including VP-9’s own Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Webster and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Hamblen. Adm. Gilday was particularly curious about each Sailor’s path to joining the Navy and their hometown. Additionally, he inquired about Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) opportunities as well as mental health resources available in Keflavik. He also assured Sailors that he planned to send an Expanded Operational Stress Control (E-OSC) coping skills team for individual Sailors to meet with and discuss challenges associated with deployment and mental health, and to increase medical support availability.



Adm. Gilday concluded his visit stating, “The Navy’s role has never been more consequential or more expansive, and we need a combat credible naval force that can protect our interests in peace and can prevail in combat, while supporting our Allies and partners. The Sailors here in Iceland are just that, they remain postured, and ready, with a credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment, which is possible because of the support and partnership we have with Iceland.”



Commanded by Cmdr. James J. Donchez, and based out of NAS Whidbey Island, Washington, the 279 Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron Nine (VP-9) are currently deployed to the Sixth Fleet AOR and operate the P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

