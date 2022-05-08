New CFAC Aquatics Facility Supports ROK-US Navy Mission, Base Community

The concept for the Aquatics Center began in 2014 in an effort to meet mission training requirements of units within the local area of operations. Ground was broken in April of 2020 with the project spanning multiple fiscal and calendar years and was completed with minimal delays and near on-target budget execution.



“This Aquatics Center truly is much more than a swimming pool, this facility upgrades the quality of life for our community and strengthens combined readiness. It’s also a representation of the bond between the U.S. and ROK,” said Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) and Navy Region Korea (CNRK), Rear Adm. Mark Schafer.



According to the Commander and District Engineer of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District (FED), Col. Heather A. Levy, the previous CFAC pool was built more than 30 years ago and was outdoor, which limited how it could be used. The project was executed due to the pivotal partnerships between the FED, Ministry of National Defense (MND), Krima Construction, and CFAC’s Public Works Department.



“Embedded in the foundation of these facilities is the U.S.-ROK alliance. Everything from funding to the construction was done through teamwork between our governments, military agencies, and our Korean construction counterpart,” Levy said. “The successful completion of this facility demonstrates our commitment to standing together and ensuring security in the region.”



The CFAC Indoor Training Pool and Aquatics Center will allow U.S. and ROK units the opportunity to conduct required water-based training, certifications, and qualifications on site thus increasing mission readiness. Additionally, the facility establishes year round availability and creates new options for essential aquatics training, swim lessons and command fitness program utilization for the Navy community as well as providing increased opportunities for recreational swim and morale activities for the community.



The CFAC Indoor Training Pool and Aquatics Center, was completed as a Republic of Korea (ROK) in-kind funded project valued at $5.5 million U.S. dollars, and will have a long lasting and positive effect on the base community.



Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae is an installation of Commander, Navy Region Korea (CNRK), and has origins in the U.S. Naval Advisory Group that was established in 1946. CFAC provides service and operational support to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) and strengthens the US-ROK alliance by supporting C4I, logistics, and personnel through joint and combined armistice, training and contingency operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2022 Date Posted: 08.05.2022 05:21 Story ID: 426582 Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New CFAC Aquatics Facility Supports ROK-US Navy Mission, Base Community, by PO2 Le McNeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.