NMRTC San Diego Celebrates MSC Diamond Anniversary

Courtesy Photo | Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego hosted a cake-cutting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego hosted a cake-cutting ceremony in honor of the Navy Medical Service Corps’ (MSC) 75th birthday on Aug. 4. A group of NMRTC San Diego's 133 MSC officers gather for a photo. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego hosted a cake-cutting ceremony in honor of the Navy Medical Service Corps’ (MSC) 75th birthday on Aug. 4.



From MSC’s inception on Aug. 4, 1947 to Navy Medicine’s modern tenet of protecting and enhancing the readiness, performance, and survivability of naval and joint warfighters, MSC professionals play a key role in contributing to and ensuring naval superiority by offering a diverse range of medical specialties.



In a personal note penned to fellow MSC officers Aug. 4, Rear Adm. Matt Case, MSC director, congratulates the community on this year’s diamond jubilee.



“No longer comprised of 251 officer as when originally established, our corps, today, has blossomed into 31 specialties and is composed of more than 3,000 Active and Reserve officers who selflessly serve across the globe,” he wrote.



No honoring of the MSC would be complete without mentioning the symbolic force that its uniform insignia represents.



“The Twig, as our official MSC Insignia is affectionally called, represents the broad support MSC officers provide to the greater Navy Medical Department,” said Cmdr. Joshua Miller, MSC healthcare administrator and NMRTC San Diego’s director for administration. “People are often surprised by just how many MSC subspecialties are represented by the Twig. I know first-hand what my fellow MSC teammates bring to the table and I couldn’t be any more proud than to serve amongst you.”



Miller, who is also the senior MSC member at NMRTC San Diego, oversees one of the largest MSC officer talent pools in all of Navy Medicine.



“Here at NMRTC San Diego, there are 133 MSC officers representing various career fields,” stated LT Adam Shults, MSC physician assistant.



“The history of this Corps has grown and evolved over the years to what you see today represented by the officers before you. It will continue to adapt as the Navy Medical Department’s mission changes. No matter the road ahead, these officers and this Corps will continue to provide a legacy built in history for years to come,” said Shults.



The celebration concluded with the celebratory cutting of the MSC cake by the most senior member, Cmdr. Scott Dunn, MSC industrial hygienist; and, by the most junior member, Ensign Eunice Arnold, MSC health care administrator resident.