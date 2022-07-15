Corps top general visits central Texas military installation

(FORT HOOD, Texas) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers top general observed the status of ongoing barracks renovations at Fort Hood, Texas, during a July 15 site visit and tour of the central Texas installation.



“The barracks improvements occurring right now at Fort Hood are the standard as we continue to improve facilities and take care of our Soldiers,” said Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th chief of engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general.



Construction crews broke ground on the one-hundredth barracks at the installation in February with a completion date scheduled for early 2024. Three more barracks are currently in the design phase of construction, while seven others are under renovation.



The Fort Worth District collaborates continually with its customer, the Fort Hood public works on design implementation and construction deliverables. To date, the Fort Hood area office has completed renovations on more than 920 individual barrack rooms.



“We are fortunate to have USACE as our partners at Fort Hood. We value their expertise and efforts as we work together to improve the quality of life for our single Soldiers who live in the barracks,” said Brian Dosa, Fort Hood’s director of public works.



The team at the Fort Worth District’s Central Texas Area Office works closely with the Fort Hood Department of Public Works and local contractor partners to ensure both the barracks under renovation and new barracks projects meet the contemporary living standards for an improved quality of life.



“We are honored to work with our partners as we improve the quality of life for our military community. It’s a true partnership every step of the way,” said the Central Texas Area Offices’ resident engineer, Chris Krause.



According to Krause, new design elements of the renovated barracks include spacious common areas, improved WI-FI, administrative spaces for company operations and a stream-lined armory design.



“The partnership USACE maintains with local public works teams, the Army MATERIEL Command and our local construction trades are key to ensuring we are delivering innovative solutions for today’s Soldier,” concluded Spellmon.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.04.2022 15:16 Story ID: 426538 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps top general visits central Texas military installation, by Randy Cephus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.