NSWCPD Teams & Individuals Win Big at the NAVSEA Excellence Awards 2021

Photo By Jermaine Sullivan | Naval Sea Systems Command Commander Vice Adm. Bill Galinis and NAVSEA Executive Director Giao Phan present the Excellence in Safety Award to (Top Right Corner) Naydeen D. Jones-Buggs, Kevin P. McGlinchey, Douglas Carr (contractor), and Nicholas J. Teti attending on behalf of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division Safety Branch during the NAVSEA Excellence awards ceremony at NAVSEA headquarters in Washington D.C. on July 20, 2022. NSWCPD's Safety Branch was recognized for their continuous efforts to identify hazards, mitigate risk and implement actions to reduce mishaps. The team members accepted the award virtually. (U.S. Navy Screenshot U.S. Army Spc. Jermaine Sullivan Public Affairs/Released)

The Naval Sea Systems Command conducted its 2021 NAVSEA Excellence Awards Ceremony as a hybrid event in Washington D.C. on July 20, 2022.



More than 256 nominations across all NAVSEA Warfare Centers were submitted to headquarters, with 24 awards presented to NAVSEA civilian government employees and military personnel, teams and individuals.



NAVSEA Commander and ceremony host Vice Adm. Bill Galinis highlighted a variety of groups that were receiving awards.



“What you’re going to see today are the combination of individuals as well as team awards that we’re going to present. They really span the spectrum of what NAVSEA does. It’s everything from finance to contracting to corporate ops, program management, engineering,” Galinis said.



“We went through a selection board and it was tough. … We want you to know that because of you we have the ability to compete and win,” added NAVSEA Executive Director Giao Phan.



Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division won three team and three individual awards.



“I am immensely proud of Team Philly’s efforts this year. Each award winner embodies our command’s vision to shape the Navy’s future by continuously expanding the Warfighter’s advantage,” said NSWCPD Commanding Officer Capt. Dana Simon, thanking all of the recipients for their hard work.



NSWCPD teams recognized were:

• Full Scale Bearing Test Facility Team – Expand the Advantage Achievement Award

• Infrastructure Acquisition Team - Excellence in Facilities Engineering & Management Award

• Safety Branch – Excellence in Safety Award



The Full Scale Bearing Test Facility Team won for their commitment to and demonstrated focus on submarine mission execution, agility, and supporting critical milestones for multiple classes of ships. The team met challenging milestones during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped to de-risk the installation of submarine shafting journal and bearing liner systems for multiple classes of ships to ensure our strategic defense objectives are upheld. Kevin C. King accepted the award on behalf of the team.



Members in addition to King included:

• Brian C. Brennan

• Dylan M. McNally

• Joseph J. Peltier



The Infrastructure Acquisition Team won for their developed pre- and post-award capabilities to generate, award, and manage Sustainment, Restoration, and Modernization (SRM) contracts in-house; therefore, reducing the burden on existing service providers and affording NSWCPD more control in achieving execution goals. The team provided tremendous cost and time savings, awarding approximately 20 SRM contracting actions totaling $3.5 million, with an average Procurement Action Lead Time of about two months. Mark D. LaGatta received the award on behalf of his team virtually.



In addition to LaGatta, team members included:

• Renaldo Aponte

• Thomas H. Bilinski

• Gregory J. Cancila

• Angela F. Cusati

• Linda M. Dobbs

• Alec C. Hess

• Zachary M. Koleszar

• Dillon M. Lucas

• Shannon E. Lutes

• Richard McMullen

• Neal J. Moran

• Robert J. Nazian

• Steven D. Nelson

• Jessica P. Rodriguez

• Jacob T. Scholz

• Robert M. Sheridan

• Robert J. Smargiassi

• James R. Teti

• Anthony M. Tropea



NSWCPD’s Safety Branch was recognized for their continuous efforts to identify hazards, mitigate risk, and implement actions to reduce mishaps. NSWCPD became the first Warfare Center to earn Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star certification three times. The VPP Star certification is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s highest honor and is reserved for organizations that have achieved and maintained a comprehensive worker safety program. Naydeen D. Jones-Buggs, Kevin P. McGlinchey, and Nicholas J. Teti received the award on behalf of their team virtually.



Other team members included:

• Albert T. D’Imperio

• Joseph Katella

• John V. Krawiec

• Nicholas S. Kutufaris



NSWCPD individual recipients included:

• Chris C. Pafford – Excellence in Acquisition Award

• Robert R. Klimas – Excellence in Safety Award

• Damon A. House – Excellence in Ship Maintenance Award



Pafford received the Excellence in Acquisition Award for his coordination and leadership of littoral combat ship trials in a restricted travel environment. His leadership and guidance in the coordination of over 900 engineers through a multitude of logistics issues brought on by the COVID 19 pandemic were crucial to the success of 25 Littoral Class Ship test and trial events. Pafford’s efforts played a key role in NAVSEA meeting its mission requirements. He received his award virtually.



Klimas received the Excellence in Safety Award for his commitment to and passion for keeping U.S. Navy Sailors safe from dangers of hazardous materials. He developed an innovative analytical approach to predict HAZMAT storage requirements in order to prevent ships from carrying excessive HAZMAT during the deployment, thereby reducing serious risk of fire and personnel injury and exposure. He also assisted in the development of the ship HAZMAT Risk Reduction program in response to executive order 12856, which resulted in a 50 percent reduction of HAZMAT. Klimas’ achievements improved the health and safety of Sailors, as well as inspired the next generation of scientists and engineers. He received his award virtually.



House received the Excellence in Ship Maintenance Award for his unrelenting support of the Coastal Patrol Class electrical systems and for his dedication and determination to resolving waterfront electrical issues on numerous ship classes. He provided crucial deck plate support and expertise both in the Norfolk, Va. area and overseas in the kingdom of Bahrain. House’s efforts have had a direct impact in the readiness and reliability of the electrical systems throughout the U.S. Navy fleet. He received his award virtually.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.