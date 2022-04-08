Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) 2022 Best Squad Competition Approaches Commencement

    USAREUR-AF Hosts Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area

    Photo By Pfc. Joshua Linfoot | This graphic was designed to promote USAREUR-AF best squad competition at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    08.04.2022

    Story by Spc. Austin Steinborn 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    GRAFENWOEHR, Germany - “Soldiers never fight alone” reaches far beyond an event description excerpt; it is the motivation of what the Army recognizes as the most influential level of leadership. This is why eight squads will compete in the 96-hour U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition, Aug. 8-12, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The winning squad will advance and compete in the Department of the Army-level Best Squad Competition later this fall.

    Talking about the competition, Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah E. Inman, USAREUR-AF command sergeant major, said “We have close to 50 tasks and multiple training lanes that they'll have to go through…it’s going to be a great competition.” A few of the tasks include, but are not limited to, the Army Combat Fitness Test, various warrior task and battle drills, scenario-based marksmanship training, a foot march, leadership assessments, and various tactical combat casualty care tasks.

    The eight competing squads represent various USAREUR-AF major subordinate commands and direct-supporting organizations: V Corps; U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa; 56th Artillery Command; 7th Army Training Command; 21st Theater Sustainment Command; 2nd Theater Signal Brigade; and 66th Military Intelligence Brigade.

