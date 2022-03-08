Brown Assumes Command of NAVFAC Marianas

Capt. Troy Brown assumed command of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas from Capt. Tim Liberatore during a change of command ceremony in Asan, Guam Aug. 4.



Capt. Steven Stasick, NAVFAC Pacific vice commander, presided over the ceremony and recognized Liberatore for his success during his tenure, which began in July 2020.



“The accomplishments of Tim and his team are a testament to hard work, proactive engagement and impressive leadership,” he said. “You should be proud of what you’ve done for NAVFAC, the Navy, and the Department of Defense.”



Liberatore was awarded the Legion of Merit for his leadership that directly contributed to the operational readiness of warfighters within the Indo-Pacific region and driving major infrastructure programs to support initiatives including the Defense Policy Review Initiative, Indo-Pacific Stability Initiative, and Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI).



“(This) award represents a true team effort and the credit goes to everyone in the command,” he said. “I’m very proud of your performance, executing the NAVFAC Systems Command mission – planning, designing, building, and sustaining facilities. You all performed amazingly during a time of unprecedented change and challenges, from COVID-19 to strategic competition in this theater.”



Liberatore also highlighted key projects in the region in support of the warfighter to include the Striker and Tanker Hangars at Andersen Air Force Base, Tinian Divert Airfield, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit compound, and the rehabilitation of Lima and X-ray wharves.



“NAVFAC Marianas has done a phenomenal job in preparing this theater while in peacetime to deter threats with critical infrastructure that will allow posturing of additional forces forward and will enable our warfighters so they can prevail in times of crisis or conflict,” he said. “Capt. Brown, if there is one piece of advice I can leave you with, it’s this – challenge, trust and empower your people who will be entrusted to you. They have and will continue to step up and excel in this dynamic environment.”



Liberatore retires after more than 30 years of naval service.



Brown reports to NAVFAC Marianas after serving as the commanding officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4.



“Tim, thanks to you and the NAVFAC Marianas family for the warm welcome,” he said. “I look forward to working with the entire team and Joint Region Marianas as we continue to enable our warfighters to successfully carry out their mission in defense of our nation. To the men and women of NAVFAC Marianas, I am proud to serve with you and am excited for all the great work I know we will accomplish in the coming years.”

