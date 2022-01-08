Oak Creek Native Serves aboard Future Navy Warship

A native of Oak Creek, Wisconsin is serving aboard one of the nation’s newest, most-versatile warships, the future USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robert Viloria is a Class of 2007 Marquette University High School graduate. According to Viloria, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Oak Creek.



“I learned hard work, a great attitude, politeness, and surrounding yourself with positive people will get you far in military service.



LPDs are used to transport and land Marines, their equipment, and supplies by embarked Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles (AAV) augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing aircraft (MV 22). These ships support amphibious assault, special operations, or expeditionary warfare missions and serve as secondary aviation platforms for amphibious operations.



The future USS Fort Lauderdale is the 12th LPD 17 San Antonio Class ship and the first to be named for Fort Lauderdale.



The ship sponsors is The Honorable Meredith A. Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations and Environment), will give the first order to “man our ship and bring her to life.”



Petty Officer Viloria is a Navy Corpsman but he has a specialty, which is a Pharmacy Tech on board USS Fort Lauderdale. Viloria works independently of a pharmacist. He gives information on medications to both the Senior Medical Officer and the Independent Duty Corpsman. He makes sure the Sailors on board USS Fort Lauderdale not only receives the best care possible but also medications to either put them back in the fight or keep them fighting.



“I became a Corpsman to take care of the sick and injured. I love doing Sick call where I can learn and work on my patient bedside skills and becoming an overall complete Corpsman, rather than just being a "pharmacy tech".



The Surface Force is focused on providing lethal, ready, well-trained, and logistically supported surface forces to fight today and in the future. The highly professional men and women serving aboard USS Fort Lauderdale are some of our nation’s best and brightest and are typical of the talented Sailors on duty in our Navy around the world today. They are prepared to go into harm’s way, properly trained, and ready to carry out orders in defense of our nation’s freedom.



“I am incredibly proud of our crew for their exceptional performance and commitment to excellence as we worked toward the commissioning of USS Fort Lauderdale,” Commanding Officer, Capt. James Quaresimo said. "We are honored to carry the name Fort Lauderdale into the fleet."



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



The foundation of the Navy the nation needs includes a focus on warfighting, warfighters and the future of the fighting force.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction within their command, community and career, Viloria is most proud of being able to teach junior corpsman something new.



“I love to teach, and being a Corpsman on an operational ship, our scope of practice becomes very broad,” Viloria said. “If you are only focusing on one thing that won't make you a great Corpsman or a Sailor. You need to be as well rounded as possible because you never know when you'll be called up in case someone falls out.”



Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Smith, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Smith is honored to carry on the family tradition.



“Both of my grandfather’s served,” said Viloria proudly. “My dad’s father served 20 years as a JAG in the Navy and retired as a lieutenant commander. My mother’s father served as a point man in the United States Marine Corps and fought in Vietnam. My dad was also a Marine and my brother served in the United States Army.”



As a member of one of the U.S. Navy, Viloria, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“Serving in the Navy means being part of something far bigger than you, however, you still played a role in some sort of way,” said Viloria. “Like getting the USS Fort Lauderdale to Commissioning, everyone played a part, even the Sailors that left or had to stay behind still was part of getting this ship underway and on its way to Fort Lauderdale and to our final destination in Norfolk.”





The ceremony will be livestreamed to allow viewing by the public at www.dvidshub.net/webcast/28949.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2022 Date Posted: 08.03.2022 21:29 Story ID: 426478 Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US Hometown: OAK CREEK, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oak Creek Native Serves aboard Future Navy Warship, by PO2 Dustin Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.