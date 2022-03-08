Photo Essay: Army Reserve’s 390th Combat Engineers help with ongoing troop project at Fort McCoy, Part I

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An engineer Soldier with the Army Reserve’s 390th Engineer Company of Chattanooga,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An engineer Soldier with the Army Reserve’s 390th Engineer Company of Chattanooga, Tenn., operates a bulldozer moving dirt July 26, 2022, as part of an ongoing troop project at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project work is in an area of land near the old Gate 20 and Improved Tactical Training Base Liberty and the cantonment area fence, said Larry Morrow, troop projects coordinator with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW). The site plan is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service contractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more. DPW Operations and Maintenance Division Chief Nate Sobojinski said DPW is combining all its service contractors in one location near commercial gate access to keep suppliers from having to drive around post bringing supplies to various locations. Work will continue to be ongoing in the entire area, officials said. The 390th also completed other projects in their time at Fort McCoy during Warrior Exercise 78-22-02. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

An engineer Soldier with the Army Reserve’s 390th Engineer Company of Chattanooga, Tenn., operates a bulldozer moving dirt July 26, 2022, as part of an ongoing troop project at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The project work is in an area of land near the old Gate 20 and Improved Tactical Training Base Liberty and the cantonment area fence, said Larry Morrow, troop projects coordinator with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



The site plan is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service contractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more.



DPW Operations and Maintenance Division Chief Nate Sobojinski said DPW is combining all its service contractors in one location near commercial gate access to keep suppliers from having to drive around post bringing supplies to various locations.



Work will continue to be ongoing in the entire area, officials said.



The 390th also completed other projects in their time at Fort McCoy during Warrior Exercise 78-22-02.



