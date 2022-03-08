Why I serve: Capt. Terrisia Templeton

FORT SILL, Okla. (July 19, 2022) – In the heat of an Oklahoman afternoon, Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, executed a firing mission at Fort Sill. Among the ranks stood Capt. Terrisia Templeton, the first female, African American firing battery commander in the brigade.



Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Templeton resembles all good leaders in how she serves out of selflessness and the desire to impact those around her.



“The reason I serve is to make a difference,” Templeton said. “I’m a firm believer in servant leadership. I think the Army gives me a chance to do that. I bring some of my creativity and some of my background, to different people across the world. I think that’s the great part – meeting different people. You get to influence lives.”



“I think field artillery is a very fluid branch, where you can do something different every day,” Templeton continued. “What I’ve enjoyed about being a field artillery officer is how I’ve been able to see different MOS’s. I’ve been able to work with the infantry and engineers… things like that. Every job is a little bit different. With every job, you learn a little bit more… So, I think that’s a great aspect of being a field artillery officer.”



When asked why being the first female, African American firing battery commander is special to her, Templeton reflected on timeliness and how women seldom remain in combat arms roles.



“I think it’s special to me [because] the year is 2022. It’s crazy that I’m the first to do it,” Templeton said. “I think my year group was the first big [population] wave of females, but a lot of us don’t stay in field artillery. That might be why [I’m the first], but we need that representation in the branch.”



Yet, despite not only finding success in her field, but also being a trailblazer for women in combat arms, Templeton continues to look forward, honing her ambitions to continue a life of service.



“I aspire to have the best firing battery in the 75th Field Artillery Brigade. That’s my short-term goal,” Templeton said. “Long-term? Maybe I’ll be the first female field artillery battalion commander one day…What other job is going to pay you to be fit, change lives, and visit places all-around the world?

