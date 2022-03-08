Exchange Gives Military Students Chance to Score $4,500 in Back-To-School Survival Kits

DALLAS – Military students headed back to school this fall can score one of 10 Back-To-School survival kits in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Procter & Gamble’s Back-To-School sweepstakes.



Authorized shoppers 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from Aug. 1 through Aug. 30 and submit a photo showing how their student is preparing to go back to school to win their share of $4,500 in prizes. Ten winners will each receive a $200 Exchange gift card, a backpack and products from Procter & Gamble including everyday essentials such as Aussie shampoo, Olay body wash, Puffs tissue and more.



“Entering this sweepstakes is the ultimate way to prep for the new school year,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is excited to reward 10 lucky winners and help them start the school year off right. These prizes are too cool for school!”



Honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online can enter too. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/vets to learn more. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees can also enter.



No purchase is necessary to win, and entrants need not be present to win. Winners will be selected on or about Sept. 9.



Date Taken: 08.03.2022 Date Posted: 08.03.2022 12:30 Story ID: 426431